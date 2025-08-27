Newspaper icon
Performance test review to allow funds to 'innovate'

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 AUG 2025   11:40AM

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) chief executive Mary Delahunty has welcomed the Treasurer's review of the superannuation performance test, saying modernising the test will provide the certainty and flexibility funds need to maximise returns for members.

Delahunty said modernising the test would build on its successes to date in ensuring members are in well-performing funds, while giving funds greater scope to diversify and innovate in their investment approaches.

Delahunty also said she strongly advocated for the review while attending the Economic Reform Roundtable, which was held last week.

"It is crucial that in a compulsory system, we have measures of performance. The performance test has been an important part of the way super does business for half a decade now, it exists as a tool to help members make good decisions about where to put their money and to ensure that underperformance can be dealt with at a system level. When we have strong regulation and good transparency, members will have confidence in our system," Delahunty said.

"The opportunity exists to modernise this test, to ensure that it is fit for purpose for future opportunities. Regulation should not be set and forget."

Delahunty said the performance test has given rise to "unintended consequences", including benchmark hugging and encouraging investment strategies that are increasingly similar.

"Modernising the test should give funds the confidence to pursue innovative, more differentiated strategies - including backing specialised managers, investment opportunities that arise but may be underweight in the benchmark or even appropriate early-stage opportunities in an array of sectors and asset classes," she said.

"This is not about pursuing particular agendas or meeting government investment priorities - it's about meeting the priority of our members - the best, risk-adjusted returns.

"We have a brilliant cohort of investors in the country, and it is right that they - you - are enabled to do your jobs to the best of your ability.  Modernising the performance test will allow you to do that."

