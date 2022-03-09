NEWS
Investment

Perennial expands private markets offering

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 MAR 2022   12:38PM

Perennial Partners is pre-marketing a new private growth ventures fund, looking to launch to wholesale investors next month.

The Perennial Private Ventures Fund is due to launch on 26 April 2022. It's currently being pitched to wholesale private investors, family offices and super funds, aiming to raise $200 million.

Through the fund, investors will have access to high growth private businesses in Australia. The fund targets high returns of early-stage venture capital "but with a faster route to liquidity and lower overall portfolio risk" achieved through layered portfolio management, deal structuring, value discipline and a proactive management style.

It's the latest addition to Perennial's existing range of private markets funds, which includes the Private to Public Opportunities Fund and the Perennial Value Microcap Opportunities Trust. In the last five years, the manager has invested in over 80 private companies, a third of which have transitioned to IPO or private takeover.

Commenting on the motivation for the new fund, portfolio manager Ryan Sohn said the Perennial team is seeing a rapidly increasing pipeline of high-quality growth stage private companies.

"These companies are staying private for longer, and this drives the need for patient institutional capital which this new fund will help supply. Perennial is uniquely positioned to partner with the very best founders and companies on their complete journey," Sohn said.

He added that there is an increasing gap in the domestic market at the private growth stage, and that this is what Perennial is looking to address with the new fund.

"There has been increased activity in early stage investing in Australia, however this market has now evolved, and these companies are increasingly looking for institutional capital to help drive the next stage of their private growth strategy," he said.

Perennial Partners
