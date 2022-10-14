Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Perceived complexity hinders ag allocations

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 14 OCT 2022   12:39PM

While it's one of the oldest asset classes in the book, most Australian investors remain underweight in allocating towards agriculture, according to iPartners director of capital markets Toby Harpham.

Hosting a panel of experts at the iPartners Alternatives Investment Conference held in Sydney on Wednesday, Harpham suggested that lack of allocation may be because of its perceived complexity.

"Agriculture is complex, especially to those who don't have an affiliation with it," he said.

"The second part is that the majority of agriculture is privately funded, therefore it can be hard to get exposure."

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Argyle Capital chair Kim Morison agreed with Harpham's sentiments.

"One of the reasons I think that the asset class has been missing out on allocation is there's not a lot of people walking the streets of major capital cities like Sydney or Melbourne that have had an operational experience on how to get the best returns," he said.

"But certainly, out there amongst the farming community, while there's fewer farmers than there were in the 1940s, the ones who are still there are the ones generally who are able to deliver on some pretty good returns."

He added that a principle that applies is about 15% of farmers make 80% of the profits and own 80% of the assets; "And they're the ones we really need to get to understand."

AAM Investment Group founder and managing director Garry Edwards said that there has never been a better time to invest in agriculture.

"The really exciting thing in the sector at the moment is that with the right people, and the access to the technology, there are dramatic changes in asset values that can be accomplished by executing well," he said.

However, he agreed that a big challenge for investors getting involved is the management of an asset or a business they don't understand.

"What we have found is that investors who have an interest in regional Australia or being involved in agriculture have become investors in our funds, and therefore get to have our professional management team," he said.

"Because we see assets on behalf of our investors, that sort of solves what is conventionally the biggest problem and biggest limitation. A lot of people are excited to be involved, they just don't have any idea how they're going to manage it or access management expertise."

Read more: Toby HarphamArgyle CapitalGarry EdwardsKim Morison
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Blue Sky offloads six funds
Blue Sky director resigns
Blue Sky chair steps down amid business restructure
Blue Sky MD resigns
Water investing makes a splash
Kim Morison joins Blue Sky Alternative Investments board
Blue Sky Water appoints investment director

Editor's Choice

QIC sees changes in private debt, liquid markets

ELIZABETH FRY
There is a new director in QIC's multi-sector private debt team, while Beverley Morris has officially been appointed head of liquid markets group.

Perceived complexity hinders ag allocations

CHLOE WALKER
While it's one of the oldest asset classes in the book, most Australian investors remain underweight and face challenges in allocating towards agriculture, according to iPartners director of capital markets Toby Harpham.

ETF industry drops in value

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's ETF industry has dropped in value despite seeing positive inflows in September.

Frontier promotes three

ELIZABETH FRY
Frontier's latest round of promotions was good news for three staff waiting to be named either principal consultant or consultant.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Chantal Giles

MANAGING DIRECTOR
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
It was while working in hospitality halfway around the world that BlackRock managing director and head of wealth, Australasia Chantal Giles all but secured her future at the investment giant. Now, almost 20 years later, the hospitality remains - and in more ways than one. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.