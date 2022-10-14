Perceived complexity hinders ag allocations

While it's one of the oldest asset classes in the book, most Australian investors remain underweight in allocating towards agriculture, according to iPartners director of capital markets Toby Harpham.

Hosting a panel of experts at the iPartners Alternatives Investment Conference held in Sydney on Wednesday, Harpham suggested that lack of allocation may be because of its perceived complexity.

"Agriculture is complex, especially to those who don't have an affiliation with it," he said.

"The second part is that the majority of agriculture is privately funded, therefore it can be hard to get exposure."

Argyle Capital chair Kim Morison agreed with Harpham's sentiments.

"One of the reasons I think that the asset class has been missing out on allocation is there's not a lot of people walking the streets of major capital cities like Sydney or Melbourne that have had an operational experience on how to get the best returns," he said.

"But certainly, out there amongst the farming community, while there's fewer farmers than there were in the 1940s, the ones who are still there are the ones generally who are able to deliver on some pretty good returns."

He added that a principle that applies is about 15% of farmers make 80% of the profits and own 80% of the assets; "And they're the ones we really need to get to understand."

AAM Investment Group founder and managing director Garry Edwards said that there has never been a better time to invest in agriculture.

"The really exciting thing in the sector at the moment is that with the right people, and the access to the technology, there are dramatic changes in asset values that can be accomplished by executing well," he said.

However, he agreed that a big challenge for investors getting involved is the management of an asset or a business they don't understand.

"What we have found is that investors who have an interest in regional Australia or being involved in agriculture have become investors in our funds, and therefore get to have our professional management team," he said.

"Because we see assets on behalf of our investors, that sort of solves what is conventionally the biggest problem and biggest limitation. A lot of people are excited to be involved, they just don't have any idea how they're going to manage it or access management expertise."