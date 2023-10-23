Pepper Money launches SMSF loan offering

Pepper Money has introduced a new offering, providing loans to self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) to purchase or refinance residential and commercial properties.

With lending options up to $3 million, the 'super smart' loans are designed for SMSFs wanting to purchase or refinance an existing property and were developed in partnership with mortgage brokers.

Only $200,000 in net assets is needed to qualify for the loan, and there are no liquidity requirements, Pepper Money said. Additionally, it offers loan term options of up to 30 years.

Further, redraws are available twice a year per the anniversary of the loan, up to $50,000 at a time in accordance with the SIS Act.

Residential interest rates typically range from 6.99%, and near-prime rates start at 7.69%. Meanwhile, prime interest rates for commercial properties begin at 7.89%, with near-prime rates starting from 8.69%.

According to the non-bank lender, it identified an opportunity in the market following ATO's SMSF June 2023 quarterly statistical report. The report found that SMSFs hold an estimated $876.4 billion in total assets and there were almost 598,000 SMSFs, an increase of 4% from the previous year.

Amid the resurgence of individuals seeking suitable investment properties for their funds and the exit of major banks from the market, Pepper Money said it aims to fill the market gap with its "timely" launch.

Pepper Money's general manager of mortgages and commercial Barry Saoud said against the backdrop, there is also an opportunity to add more diversity of offerings in the space.

"SMSF lending is being embraced by a growing number of Australians as one way to have some control and independence over their financial future," he said.

"The increased appetite for these loans, coupled with the lack of options for borrowers, presents an opportunity for mortgage brokers to add value for their current clients, as well as potentially adding new business streams to their practice."

Saoud went on to clarify that it's frequently observed that, even though a client's existing SMSF might be managing the loan, many are not informed about the interest rate they are currently on.

"This set-and-forget mentality could mean some clients are on a rate without questioning it," he said.

"Our new SMSF loan offering now provides mortgage brokers with a super smart approach for existing SMSF clients who aren't getting the sharpest solution from traditional SMSF lenders."

According to Saoud, the offering's pre-approval feature is an industry rarity.

"Empowering brokers to understand what their clients can borrow through their SMSF so that they can assess their options upfront," he said.

"We are renowned for our fast and flexible approach and now we're extending this approach and instilling broker confidence with pre-approvals in the SMSF space."

Saoud said Pepper Money's SMSF loan also provides brokers with direct access to its credit team and a digital application process for a seamless experience.

The non-bank can also consider clients who are directors of companies with credit impairment across both residential and commercial SMSF loans.

"With options across personal loans, home loans, commercial and SMSF, Pepper Money now has options that help meet the generational needs of your clients across a lifetime of circumstances," Saoud concluded.