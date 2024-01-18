Pension Protection Fund appoints chief executive

The UK's Pension Protection Fund named a new chief executive, formerly on the executive team at PSP Investments.

Michelle Ostermann will succeed Oliver Morley as chief executive of the $62.8 billion fund, which oversees the defined benefit entitlements of about 10 million members across more than 5000 pension schemes.

Ostermann was most recently senior vice president and global head of capital markets at PSP Investments, a role she departed in December 2023. She also serves as chair of the International Centre for Pension Management.

She brings more than 30 years' experience in pension investments, including roles at Railpen Investments, BCI, Manulife Investments, and Sun Life.

She will commence in the new role on April 1, based in London. In the interim, chief people officer Katherine Easter will act as chief executive.

"We are delighted to welcome Michelle to the PPF as we navigate our next chapter. Her member centric approach and fiduciary experience will certainly help us to continue to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the futures of those who rely on us, while also delivering for our levy payers and other key stakeholders," PPF chair Kate Jones said.

"As a recognised thought leader in the global pensions industry, her vision, curiosity, knowledge, and transformative approach will be invaluable as we continue to explore the possible expansion of our remit in support of the government's economic plans for the UK. I very much look forward to working with her."

On the appointment of Easter as interim chief, Jones said she was a natural choice.

"She has seen the business undergo significant transformation and been integral to shaping our strategy as a trusted confidante of our chief executives and chairs past and present," she said.

"We have a strong executive committee who Katherine will work closely with to lead the organisation and deliver the best possible outcomes for our stakeholders during this transitionary phase."