NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Pension pots around the world during COVID-19
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   4:03PM

Governments around the world are springing into action to leverage and safeguard pension pots during the COVID-19 economic and market turmoil.

Australia in March allowed workers to withdraw $10,000 for this financial year and the next from their superannuation savings if their employment has been affected by COVID, in a move that was panned by the opposition and industry funds lobby.

Australia is not the only country to allow early access to retirement savings during COVID-19 - the United States and India have made similar allowances.

The US is allowing people to withdraw from their retirement plans such as 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans and traditional IRAs, as a part of its US$2 trillion stimulus package, called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a spouse or dependent who was diagnosed with it, or are experiencing financial hardship from quarantine, job losses, or childcare are able to take up to US$100,000 from their accounts until December 31 without having to pay the 10% penalty usually applied for early withdrawals by people below 59.5 years of age.

Adviser reaction in United States for the US$100,000 withdrawals has been similar to Australia, where many have warned of the long-term balance impact of withdrawing the $20,000 now.

In India, members of the Employers Provident Fund Organisation, were allowed to withdraw up to three months of their salary or 75% of their savings on March 26.

More than 600,000 people applied for the withdrawals in the first 13 days, and the Indian government had paid out about INR 280 Crores (A$58 million) across 137,000 claims as at April 1, according to reporting from the Economic Times.

The COVID-19 related early release measures sparked liquidity concerns for superannuation funds in Australia, with many funds defending their liquidity position. They were all served a letter by the Senate's standing committee on economics to provide details of their liquidity positions, including their unlisted assets and rental income.

Pension funds across the world are facing challenges as COVID-19 affects markets.

In Chile -- which has the tenth best pension system in the world, according to Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index -- the central bank has allowed four of its five public pension funds to increase their investments in riskier assets.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the Pensions Protection Fund 7800 Index's deficit between assets and liabilities swelled by about $19.8 billion (£10 billion) between end of February and March end.

Read more: COVID-19Superannuation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super scammers pose as authorities
Time to step up or face the music
Australia to lean on super
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19 to hasten merger talks
Insurers halt some virus cover
Super funds need to act like banks: PM
Business unusual: COVID-19 threats facing real estate
Super funds called out over liquidity
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something T3CvqbOE