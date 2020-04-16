Pension pots around the world during COVID-19

Governments around the world are springing into action to leverage and safeguard pension pots during the COVID-19 economic and market turmoil.

Australia in March allowed workers to withdraw $10,000 for this financial year and the next from their superannuation savings if their employment has been affected by COVID, in a move that was panned by the opposition and industry funds lobby.

Australia is not the only country to allow early access to retirement savings during COVID-19 - the United States and India have made similar allowances.

The US is allowing people to withdraw from their retirement plans such as 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans and traditional IRAs, as a part of its US$2 trillion stimulus package, called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a spouse or dependent who was diagnosed with it, or are experiencing financial hardship from quarantine, job losses, or childcare are able to take up to US$100,000 from their accounts until December 31 without having to pay the 10% penalty usually applied for early withdrawals by people below 59.5 years of age.

Adviser reaction in United States for the US$100,000 withdrawals has been similar to Australia, where many have warned of the long-term balance impact of withdrawing the $20,000 now.

In India, members of the Employers Provident Fund Organisation, were allowed to withdraw up to three months of their salary or 75% of their savings on March 26.

More than 600,000 people applied for the withdrawals in the first 13 days, and the Indian government had paid out about INR 280 Crores (A$58 million) across 137,000 claims as at April 1, according to reporting from the Economic Times.

The COVID-19 related early release measures sparked liquidity concerns for superannuation funds in Australia, with many funds defending their liquidity position. They were all served a letter by the Senate's standing committee on economics to provide details of their liquidity positions, including their unlisted assets and rental income.

Pension funds across the world are facing challenges as COVID-19 affects markets.

In Chile -- which has the tenth best pension system in the world, according to Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index -- the central bank has allowed four of its five public pension funds to increase their investments in riskier assets.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the Pensions Protection Fund 7800 Index's deficit between assets and liabilities swelled by about $19.8 billion (£10 billion) between end of February and March end.