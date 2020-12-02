Pension plan sued for expensive, active strategy

US-based Fidelity Investments has been caught up in a class action that alleges a major pension plan exposed members to risky, expensive actively-managed investments instead of allocating to safer passive options.

The complaint, filed against Coca-Cola Consolidated by its former employees and several law firms, alleges that the firm's 401(k) pension plan breached its duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, such as its obligation to ensure expenses incurred are fair and reasonable.

All the investments and asset allocations of the 401(k) were performed by the trustee, the US investment manager's subsidiary Fidelity Management Trust Company, the document read, and that Fidelity Management & Research Company held the second largest amount of assets in the plan.

The plaintiffs claimed Fidelity's actively-managed options Freedom funds were "riskier and more costly" than the "substantially less costly and less risky" Freedom Index funds.

Among the allegations, the 401(k) failed to compare the active and index options and consider respective benefits and features, deeming that the actively-managed investments were "unsuitable for the average retirement investor".

"A simple weighing of the benefits of the two suites indicates that the Index suite is and has been a far superior option, and consequently the more appropriate choice for the plan," they said.

If due diligence was conducted, members could have saved US$2.74 million in costs.

"Of the 29 Fidelity Series Funds in the Active suite portfolio, an incredible 17, or 59% of them, similarly trail their respective benchmarks over their respective lifetimes."

They went on to say that the plan allowed unreasonable expenses to be charged; selected, retained, and/or otherwise ratified high cost and poorly-performing investments, instead of offering more prudent alternatives.

As at December 2019, the plan had 10,170 participants with assets of about US$784 million.

Pension schemes, otherwise known as a 401(k), are defined contribution plans that are the primary form of retirement savings in the US.

The lawsuit was filed in the district court in the western district of North Carolina by several law firms including Capozzi Adler and Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah.