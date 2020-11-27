Pension funds unite for ESG

In an unprecedented move, eight of Canada's largest pension funds have come together to push for a standardised approach to ESG reporting to strengthen investment decision-making.

Issuing a joint statement for the first time, the chief executives of AIMCo, BCI, CPP Investments, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), HOOPP, OMERS, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and PSP Investments have called on companies and investors to provide consistent and comprehensive reporting of environmental, social and governance (ESG) information, aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures framework.

Greater transparency would enable more informed investment decision-making, and the ability to better assess and manage ESG risk exposures, the group said.

The funds, which oversee a combined $1.6 trillion in assets, have also committed to allocating capital to investments "best placed to deliver long-term sustainable value creation", while promising to improve their own ESG reporting.

"How companies identify and address issues such as diversity and inclusion, human capital, and climate change can significantly contribute to value creation or erosion," the statement reads.

"Companies have an obligation to disclose their key business risks and opportunities to financial markets and should provide financially relevant, comparable and decision-useful information."

It is vital that companies report relevant ESG data in a standardised way to provide clarity and improve data flow, the group added.

"While for many this will require greater ambition than in the past, we believe companies demonstrating ESG-astute practices and disclosure will outperform over the long-term," the chief executives said.

"We are inspired by this opportunity to help confront the most urgent challenges facing our global community and create more inclusive economic growth. We encourage other parties committed to our vision to join us on this journey towards a more sustainable future for all."

The statement is signed by AIMCo chief executive Kevin Uebelein, BCI chief executive Gordon J. Fyfe, CDPQ president and chief executive Charles Emond, CPP Investments president and chief Mark Machin, HOOPP president, chief executive and chief investment officer Jeff Wendling, OMERS president and chief Blake Hutcheson, OTPP president and chief executive Jo Taylor, and PSP Investments president and chief Neil Cunningham.