Pension funds acquire forestry asset

Two European pension funds are set to purchase a 62% share in a timber producer in New Zealand.

APG Asset Management on behalf of its Dutch pension fund client ABP, and the UK's Pension Protection Fund (PPF) have entered an agreement to purchase Sinotrans New Zealand's shareholding in Wenita Forest Products.

Wenita is the largest timber producer in Otago, New Zealand and spans almost 30,000 hectares of sustainably managed forests. It is recognised as one of the premier softwood plantation assets in New Zealand.

Both ABP and PPF will purchase the 62% share from Sinotrans while the remaining 38% is held with New Forests' Australia New Zealand Forest Fund 2. The agreement will bring total ownership of Wenita under New Forests' management.

"Wenita is a well-managed, mature asset of scale with strong cash flows, and in a region with domestic distribution and access to export markets. New Forests' continued involvement with Wenita's management team will help identify new ways to add value to the business including implementation of our sustainable landscape investment approach," New Forests senior managing director, Australia, New Zealand and the US Mark Rogers said.

"Having the support of investment partners, who have invested with us for many years, means our interests are strongly aligned."

APG Asset Management Asia head of infrastructure & natural resources Hans-Martin Aerts added: "We are pleased to partner with PPF and New Forests to acquire a controlling interest in Wenita."

"This investment is a great fit with our sustainability strategy and will contribute to ABP's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

Following the acquisition, there will be no significant changes to Wenita's employees following the acquisition and the terms of the transaction remain under wraps.

PPF head of infrastructure, timberland and farmland Lea Dubourg-Hrachovec said the transaction marks PPF's fourth investment in sustainable forestry assets.

"We believe Wenita has a great long-term potential and we're very excited to be part of its future alongside our partners APG and New Forests," Dubourg-Hrachovec said.