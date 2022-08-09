Pension fund manager completes $600m MaxCap commitment

Having completed the $600 million mandate it committed to in 2019, Dutch pension fund manager APG Investments has now expanded its agreement with MaxCap Group.

Three years ago, APG invested $300 million with MaxCap for Australian commercial real estate debt opportunities with the option of investing up to $600 million. That marked the pension fund manager's first foray into real estate debt in Asia Pacific.

Now, it has completed that commitment and taken out an option to double the investment to $1.2 billion.

The partnership will continue to target first mortgage stretch-senior loans lending across all real estate asset classes on behalf of APG's pension fund clients, MaxCap said.

"We are pleased to deepen our partnership with MaxCap on this scalable and sustainable strategy. Commercial real estate debt, as an institutional asset class in Australia, is a proven strategy that offers strong risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of APG's pension fund clients and their participants," APG managing director and head of real estate, Asia Pacific Graeme Torre said.

Likewise, MaxCap executive chair Wayne Lasky said the company is thrilled to have strengthened the relationship with APG.

"Commercial real estate credit continues to play an increasingly important role in uncertain times reducing portfolio volatility and increasing returns, in addition to acting as an inflationary hedge due to the floating rate structure of loans in Australia," he added.

The first asset to receive funding under the partnership was a mixed-use development in Melbourne.