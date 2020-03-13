NEWS
Pension fund acquires Plenary Group business
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 13 MAR 2020   11:18AM

Plenary Asia Pacific is set to offload its North American operations to a $390 billion pension fund.

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) will acquire Plenary Americas' in addition to the controlling stake already held through its PPP portfolio.

Plenary Asia Pacific will retain a minority interest in the business, and Plenary and the CDPQ will continue to work together to potentially explore new markets.

Plenary Asia Pacific and CDPQ have been partners since 2012, and the pension fund took a 20% stake in the business in 2016.

"Our long-standing relationship gives us enormous confidence in the success of the acquisition for both CDPQ and the North American business. The acquisition validates Plenary's global standing in the PPP market and our long-term partnership model," Plenary global chair John O'Rourke said.

Divesting the business will free-up capital to support Plenary's opportunities in the fast growing Australian and Asian infrastructure markets, he added.

"The immediate pipeline on the eastern seaboard of Australia is of an unprecedented scale," O'Rourke said.

"Over the years, CDPQ has appreciated first-hand Plenary Asia Pacific's impressive know-how, particularly in developing and managing projects. We are very proud of our partnership with them and we look forward to what we can achieve together in the Australian and Asian markets," CDPQ executive vice-president and head of infrastructure Emmanuel Jaclot said.

He said Plenary Americas is recognised for its highly skilled project development team and solid operational expertise.

"It is well positioned to act on growth opportunities, notably in the United States, where infrastructure needs are rising and long-term investors, such as CDPQ, can play a role in bridging the funding gap," Jaclot added.

"For CDPQ, it is an opportunity to strengthen our presence in social infrastructure and create a powerful platform to develop assets that are at the heart of communities."

