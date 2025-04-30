Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Pennybacker boosts Pacific Current FUM

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 APR 2025   12:39PM

Pacific Current Group (PAC) saw funds under management (FUM) lift in the first quarter of 2025 thanks to affiliate Pennybacker Capital reporting a 17% jump in total assets.

Pacific Current turned in $31 billion in total FUM at the end of March, up from $30 billion reported in December 2024.

It was affiliate Pennybacker Capital, a real asset investment manager, that boosted the group's total FUM driven largely by inflows.

Pennybacker's assets grew to US$4.7 billion ($7.3bn) in the March quarter from US$4 billion ($6.3bn) in the last quarter of 2024.

Pacific Current executive director and acting chief executive Michael Clarke said that "fundraising efforts gained momentum in the second half of the financial year, with Pennybacker Capital contributing significantly to the overall inflows during the March 2025 quarter."

Roc Partners, which specialises in private markets, also made a solid contribution, reporting $9.4 billion in total FUM, which was up 4% quarter on quarter.

Other affiliates' FUM such as Aether Investment Partners with US$1.5 billion ($2.3bn) and Victory Park with US$5.1 billion (US$8bn) were steady during the quarter.

In March, Pacific Current completed the restructure of its investment in Aether, exchanging its equity ownership for an ongoing contractual revenue share and liquidation preference arrangement.

Last December, the multi-boutique made two divestments. It offloaded all its investment in Banner Oak Capital Partners, having originally committing US$35 million ($54.7m) in 2022. The redemption totalled US$19.1 million ($29.8m) together with US$15.9 million($24.8m) in historical distributions, representing a full return of capital.

Pacific Current also divested all holdings from Nereus Capital Investments.

Read more: Pennybacker CapitalPacific Current GroupAether Investment PartnersBanner Oak Capital PartnersMichael ClarkeNereus Capital InvestmentsRoc PartnersVictory Park
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Roc Partners launches new PE fund
GQG raises $145m for private markets fund
Pacific Current sees profits up 24%
Janus Henderson to buy private credit manager Victory Park Capital
BHP, Rio Tinto, Qantas back carbon credits fund
Pacific Current sells European boutique
Pacific Current names acting chief executive
GQG completes acquisition of three boutiques
Pacific Current sells stake in investment firm to Goldman Sachs
Pacific Current Group wraps up buyout talks

Editor's Choice

SS&C scores another super mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:50PM
SS&C continues to take its share of Australia's superannuation sector, scoring another administration mandate.

GROW Inc. names new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The super administrator welcomed its recruit this week, replacing inaugural chief and co-founder Matthew Keeley.

AUSIEX to acquire FIIG Securities

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
The fixed income trading business will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AUSIEX by the end of June 2025.

Clime awarded $183m mandate from US firm

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:36PM
Clime Investment Management has been awarded a mandate for a pending US domiciled public offer fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media