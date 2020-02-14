NEWS
Executive Appointments
Pengana makes executive hire
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 14 FEB 2020   11:30AM

Pengana Capital Group has appointed a former Allan Gray relationship manager in a newly created role which will see her lead the investment firm's international equities division down under.

Joy Yacoub has nabbed the role as an executive director and manager for Pengana's international equity funds division in Australia and New Zealand.

Yacoub will be responsible for Pengana's International Fund, International Ethical Fund and its International Equities Limited ASX-listed fund.

Combined, these international equity funds have approximately $869 million under management.

Yacoub will be based in Pengana's Sydney office, and will work closely with its national business development team and the firm's international equities investment team to build and enhance relationships with researchers, consultants, financial advisers and institutional investors.

Pengana International Equities chief investment officer and portfolio manager, Jordan Cvetanovski, said Yacoub was an exciting addition to the team.

"Joy's skills, experience and perspectives are a great addition to the team and that it marks an exciting milestone for the business," he said.

Pengana said the appointment demonstrated the firm's commitment to growth.

"The newly created role is part of Pengana International's commitment to growing its business development and client service capabilities," it said.

Prior to accepting the role with Pengana, Yacoub spent more than five years with Allan Gray as a relationship manager. She has also held roles as an investment specialist at State Street Australia, as well as with Dimensional Fund Advisors where she worked for the firm's institutional business.

Read more: Allan GrayPengana Capital GroupJoy YacoubState Street AustraliaJordan Cvetanovski
