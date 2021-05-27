Pendal to use Calastone order routing

ASX-listed Pendal Group has signed up for Calastone's automated processing of fund orders via its order routing solution.

Calastone said Pendal, which has $101.7 billion in assets, is now live on order routing and transfer.

"Over the past 12 months, we've made several enhancements to our operating model to improve the experience for our clients. Throughout this process, Calastone has brought...valuable insights and expertise to ensure we are maximising the benefits of automation across orders and other operational functions," Pendal Group chief operating officer Justin Howell said.

Calastone said it now has 95% coverage among Australian fund managers for its order routing solution.

The solution processes and confirms trade information compatibly for asset managers, platforms, custodians and administrators.

Calastone said this creates certainty and transparency while removing the cost and risk of manual handling and duplication across the value chain.

"Certainly, connecting to 95% of all locally based fund managers for order transaction processing is a tremendous milestone for Calastone and a testament to how our technology has transformed funds distribution in this market," Calastone managing director and head of Australia and New Zealand Ross Fox said.

"It marks a critical juncture where best-practice technology grows into a market utility, with greater scale and power to solve industry problems and forge new ground for participants and investors."