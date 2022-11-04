Pendal reports underlying profit up 17%BY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 4 NOV 2022 12:44PM
Read more: Scheme, Pendal Group, Nick Good, Sam Mosse, TSW
Pendal Group's underlying profit after tax grew 17% to $194.2 million in the 2022 financial year.
Statutory net profit after tax was down 32% to $112.8 million, impacted by mark-to-market movements on seed investments.
Underlying earnings per share were up 5% to 5.7 cents per share, while fee revenue climbed 8% to $629.7 million.
Its operating margin increased to 36% (up 1% on FY21), supported by TSW's higher operating margin and cost management across the group.
However, the group's funds under management (FUM) declined by 25% to $104.5 billion. Last year it was $139.2 billion.
Summarising the results, Pendal chief executive Nick Good said against a backdrop of significant challenges that are buffeting the asset management sector, the company delivered a solid result for FY22.
"We have not been immune to the effects of rising geopolitical tensions and investor concerns about potential inflation-induced recessions. As a result, investors remain caution, which is cutting asset values and fund inflows worldwide," Good explained.
"We have been judicious with our investment in growth areas while demonstrating strong cost management as markets turned at the beginning of the calendar year and as investor sentiment diminished during the remainder of 2022."
Meanwhile, Pendal reported that the proposed transaction with Perpetual remains on track for completion in January 2023.
In August, Pendal's board unanimously agreed to enter a scheme of arrangement with Perpetual, under which the latter would acquire 100% of Pendal's shares.
Since the announcement, a joint transaction integration committee was established to oversee the key conditions to the Scheme and to ensure both parties work closely together. The committee is chaired by Sam Mosse, Perpetual's chief risk officer.
A scheme booklet, which will provide more details on the offer, is expected to be issued to shareholders in November ahead of the scheme meeting, which is targeted for December.
On the deal update, Good said: "The proposed acquisition by Perpetual is expected to accelerate growth of the business and our shareholders can continue to benefit through the scrip component of the scheme consideration."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Rest revamps equities team|
Cbus overhauls climate change reporting|
ASIC probes super fund, investment manager greenwashing|
October proves kinder to Magellan|
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Simon Brinsmead
CHALLENGER LIMITED