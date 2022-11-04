Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Pendal reports underlying profit up 17%

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 4 NOV 2022   12:44PM

Pendal Group's underlying profit after tax grew 17% to $194.2 million in the 2022 financial year.

Statutory net profit after tax was down 32% to $112.8 million, impacted by mark-to-market movements on seed investments.

Underlying earnings per share were up 5% to 5.7 cents per share, while fee revenue climbed 8% to $629.7 million.

Its operating margin increased to 36% (up 1% on FY21), supported by TSW's higher operating margin and cost management across the group.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

However, the group's funds under management (FUM) declined by 25% to $104.5 billion. Last year it was $139.2 billion.

Summarising the results, Pendal chief executive Nick Good said against a backdrop of significant challenges that are buffeting the asset management sector, the company delivered a solid result for FY22.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We have not been immune to the effects of rising geopolitical tensions and investor concerns about potential inflation-induced recessions. As a result, investors remain caution, which is cutting asset values and fund inflows worldwide," Good explained.

"We have been judicious with our investment in growth areas while demonstrating strong cost management as markets turned at the beginning of the calendar year and as investor sentiment diminished during the remainder of 2022."

Meanwhile, Pendal reported that the proposed transaction with Perpetual remains on track for completion in January 2023.

In August, Pendal's board unanimously agreed to enter a scheme of arrangement with Perpetual, under which the latter would acquire 100% of Pendal's shares.

Since the announcement, a joint transaction integration committee was established to oversee the key conditions to the Scheme and to ensure both parties work closely together. The committee is chaired by Sam Mosse, Perpetual's chief risk officer.

A scheme booklet, which will provide more details on the offer, is expected to be issued to shareholders in November ahead of the scheme meeting, which is targeted for December.

On the deal update, Good said: "The proposed acquisition by Perpetual is expected to accelerate growth of the business and our shareholders can continue to benefit through the scrip component of the scheme consideration."

Read more: SchemePendal GroupNick GoodSam MosseTSW
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses
Perpetual rejects takeover bid by consortium
KKR appoints director, client and partner group
Pendal FUM drops $12bn
LGT Crestone hires head of sustainability
Atrium welcomes new chief operating officer
Dodge volatility, invest in global equities: Report
Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed
Pendal sees profits rise, to focus on costs
Super funds back Say on Climate

Editor's Choice

Rest revamps equities team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:40PM
Industry superannuation fund Rest has restructured its listed assets team as it adopts a more holistic approach to investing its $66 billion in funds.

Cbus overhauls climate change reporting

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:26PM
Cbus has updated its climate change roadmap to meet its 2030 target of reducing emissions by 45%, including a change in reporting for portfolio emissions that sees the fund's reported emissions reductions restated to reflect real-world outcomes.

ASIC probes super fund, investment manager greenwashing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:10PM
ASIC chair Joe Longo said the market regulator is currently investigating several listed companies, super funds, and managed funds for potential greenwashing.

October proves kinder to Magellan

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:40PM
After months of decreasing funds under management, Magellan Financial Group has reported the slightest of increases to its FUM despite further outflows.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, SOLUTIONS GROUP
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.