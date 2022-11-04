Pendal reports underlying profit up 17%

Pendal Group's underlying profit after tax grew 17% to $194.2 million in the 2022 financial year.

Statutory net profit after tax was down 32% to $112.8 million, impacted by mark-to-market movements on seed investments.

Underlying earnings per share were up 5% to 5.7 cents per share, while fee revenue climbed 8% to $629.7 million.

Its operating margin increased to 36% (up 1% on FY21), supported by TSW's higher operating margin and cost management across the group.

However, the group's funds under management (FUM) declined by 25% to $104.5 billion. Last year it was $139.2 billion.

Summarising the results, Pendal chief executive Nick Good said against a backdrop of significant challenges that are buffeting the asset management sector, the company delivered a solid result for FY22.

"We have not been immune to the effects of rising geopolitical tensions and investor concerns about potential inflation-induced recessions. As a result, investors remain caution, which is cutting asset values and fund inflows worldwide," Good explained.

"We have been judicious with our investment in growth areas while demonstrating strong cost management as markets turned at the beginning of the calendar year and as investor sentiment diminished during the remainder of 2022."

Meanwhile, Pendal reported that the proposed transaction with Perpetual remains on track for completion in January 2023.

In August, Pendal's board unanimously agreed to enter a scheme of arrangement with Perpetual, under which the latter would acquire 100% of Pendal's shares.

Since the announcement, a joint transaction integration committee was established to oversee the key conditions to the Scheme and to ensure both parties work closely together. The committee is chaired by Sam Mosse, Perpetual's chief risk officer.

A scheme booklet, which will provide more details on the offer, is expected to be issued to shareholders in November ahead of the scheme meeting, which is targeted for December.

On the deal update, Good said: "The proposed acquisition by Perpetual is expected to accelerate growth of the business and our shareholders can continue to benefit through the scrip component of the scheme consideration."