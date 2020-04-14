Pendal reports $3.9bn in outflows, slips below $100 bn

Investors pulled out $3.9 billion from Pendal Group's strategies in the March quarter, led by Westpac redeeming about $1.3 billion in February as it consolidates its superannuation products.

Pendal Group went from managing $101.4 billion at December end to $86 billion at March end, after losing $3.9 billion to outflows, and $15.7 billion to investment-related factors (performance, market movements and distribution).

It said the 15.2% dip in its total FUM is considerably better than market falls of global equity indices which fell between 21.4% and 24.9% over the period.

March quarter's net outflows will shave off $17.7 million from Pendal's fee income, measuring the annualised effect, Pendal said.

"Our experience during the COVID-19 so far has seen outflows from our cash and fixed interest mandates primarily from our institutional clients where there has been some reweighting of portfolios. Flows in our wholesale channel have held steady [$400 million in outflows for Australian wholesale business]. Our investment strategies with defensive characteristics performed well for our clients," Pendal Group chief executive officer Emilio Gonzalez said.

"...At corporate level, Pendal has a strong balance sheet and is debt free. We are maintaining our cost discipline whilst ensuring that we continue to enhance our operating platforms for the benefit of the clients."

Pendal's Australian business picked up about $4.2 billion in FX impact from lower Australian dollar against most major currencies, adding to the total FUM.

Nearly all channels reported net outflows for the three months, across Australian and JO Hambro business.

Australian institutional clients redeemed $800 million taking the FUM to $18.7 billion while wholesale clients redeemed $400 million ending at $6.6 billion.

Westpac still has $11.4 billion invested with Pendal (which Pendal reports separately from Aussie insto and wholesale FUM).