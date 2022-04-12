Pendal rejects Perpetual bid

The Pendal board has determined the recent takeover offer from Perpetual is not in the best interests of shareholders.

The conditional, non-binding indicative offer from Perpetual to acquire 100% of the shares in Pendal by way of a scheme of arrangement was rejected this morning.

The proposal was for a consideration of one Perpetual share for every 7.5 Pendal shares plus $1.67 cash for each Pendal share, representing an indicative value of $6.23 per Pendal share based on the closing price of Perpetual shares on the ASX on April 1.

However, Perpetual's share price fell following the announcement - making the proposal representative of an indicative value of $5.97 per Pendal share based on the closing price of Perpetual shares on the ASX on April 11.

The Pendal board unanimously determined that it significantly undervalues the current and future value of Pendal and is therefore not in the best interests of shareholders.

In coming to this decision, the board said Pendal has some of the most respected investment talent in the world, with a track record of delivering superior long-term performance.

It argued the firm has brought together a compelling global distribution footprint across the UK, Europe, the US and Australia, the value of which is not adequately recognised in the Indicative Proposal; and that Pendal has been increasingly successful in bringing sustainable and impact investing capability to market.

The proposal represented a 0.3% premium to the 180-day VWAP of Pendal shares up to April 1.