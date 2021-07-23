NEWS
Investment

Pendal open to more acquisitions

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   12:37PM

Pendal chief executive Nick Good says the firm is not ruling out future acquisitions, as it finalises its $414 million purchase of US value-oriented manager Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley.

Pendal announced the 100% acquisition in May, paying about $414 million for 52-year-old Virginia-based manager which was owned by management and majority shareholder BrightSphere Investment Group.

TSW had about US$23.6 billion in funds under management and generated operating profit of US$20.8 million for the six months ending March.

Pendal announced the completion today, adding it had received 96% of TSW clients' approval with the rest expected shortly.

"The original thinking around this [was], we were looking to essentially diversify assets, particularly in the US but broadly around the business," Good, who was named the group chief executive in March, said.

Pendal started looking at inorganic growth options about a year ago. It shortlisted five or six acquisition candidates, from which it selected TSW.

Good said the firm did not look at value manager Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, which he said was bigger and not as well performing or at AMP Capital's global equities and fixed income business, which was out of Pendal's geographies of focus in the US and Europe.

"As we started to dig into it, we wanted [the business] to be uniquely complementary with our business. There's almost no client overlap, there's no product overlaps and the cultures were very, very similar," he said, adding Pendal's equities funds are growth oriented while TSW's are value.

Good said Pendal will not rule out future acquisition opportunities, that either help its product set or distribution. But future acquisitions may be smaller.

"I've been acquired several times, I've acquired some companies [and] I've been a post-merger integration consultant helping to bring companies together -- so I've seen it from all sides," he said.

"And I think you have to very much view M&A as a 'tool', rather than an 'outcome'. And you have to have very high standards for what you are pursuing because the integration is always more complex and more costly than you expect it to be."

He said Pendal is well placed in its stock price and being a place where investors want to come to, referencing TSW which he said picked Pendal from among three or four other potential buyers.

"I think if we were to look further, it would either be an ongoing expansion of our current set or support and distribution expansion...it has to fit a broader strategy, and it probably wouldn't be as large," Good said.

"It would probably look smaller -- tactical investments acquisitions that can help drive our strategy."

For now, Pendal plans on staying away from entering private assets, where Good said it sees a higher hurdle.

"Private assets is a very different beast to public and liquid assets. That's not to say never but I think you really need to understand what it is that you're bringing to the table when you're expanding your business or when you're making an acquisition, and  it has to fit with the value of the organisation," he said.

He is also staying away from ETFs, where he spent a large chunk of his career, including with State Street's SPDR in North America and BlackRock's iShares.

"Their requirement of scale, the cost of managing  and launching and the complexity is high...It's an area we have talked about but there is no immediate expansion pressure," Good said.

Pendal reported a 64% increase in statutory NPAT to $89.9 million and 8% increase in underlying profit after tax $82.6 million in the half-year ending March. It was a beneficiary of strong markets, good performance fees, and net inflows.

The TSW acquisition increases its FUM by about 30% to over $132 billion. The company expects earnings per share to double in the first full year post-completion.

New emerging markets ESG fund at Dimensional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Dimensional's sustainability suite is being expanded with the introduction of a new emerging markets fund with an ESG filter.

Victorian government agency hunts for fund manager

KANIKA SOOD
The Victoria government's LaunchVic is looking for a fund manager to run a $120million startup fund.

CSLR raises concern among advisers

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has raised concerns about the cost of the government's proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort and the fact that super funds and managed investment schemes are excluded from the proposed regulation.

