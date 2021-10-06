NEWS
Executive Appointments

Pendal makes changes in BIDS business

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 OCT 2021   12:46PM

Pendal is realigning some aspects of its investments team, in a move that will see Vimal Gor's role change and four members of the broader team made redundant.

In an internal announcement last Friday morning, the Pendal team was informed that the four portfolio managers that currently report to head of bond, income and defensive strategies Vimal Gor will be promoted.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Pendal chief executive Richard Brandweiner said the changes are being made "where we believe we have the strongest ability to drive the best outcomes for clients".

"The highly experienced team that reported to Vimal - George Bishay, Steve Campbell, Tim Hext and Amy Xie Patrick - are stepping up to lead their respective areas of credit and sustainability, cash, rates and income," he said.

He added that Gor has been focused on developing alternative duration strategies in recent times and this will continue, with the group currently formalising his responsibilities. However, Brandweiner did say Gor will lead a four-person team in this space.

Gor has led Pendal's BIDS boutique for 12 years, having first joined in the group in November 2009.

Meanwhile, the business is also adding a new credit analyst with ESG experience to the fixed income team, demonstrating an increased commitment to sustainability. Terry Yuan, currently senior investment analyst at Antares, will join the team next week.

As part of the realignment, Brandweiner also confirmed four individuals from across Pendal's entire investment team have been made redundant and will leave the business this month.

Read more: PendalVimal GorAmy Xie PatrickFinancial StandardGeorge BishayRichard BrandweinerSteve CampbellTim Hext
