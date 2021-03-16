Pendal group chief executive to step down

ASX-listed Pendal Group has named a new US-based group chief executive as a successor to Emilio Gonzalez, as it sees its "biggest future potential" in the US.

Gonzalez will stay for a six-month transition period, when Nicholas Good will take over as the group chief executive of Pendal Group.

Good was appointed the chief executive of J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) in the US in December 2019 and has spent a large part of his 24-year-long career working in ETFs for State Street and BlackRock/Barclays BGI (which merged).

At State Street, he was the chief growth and strategy officer, and previously the co-head of State Street's ETF business with responsibility for North America and Latin America regions. Pendal credited him with growing US SPDR revenue from US$359 million in 2015 to US$491 million in 2017.

Prior to State Street, Good spent eight years at BlackRock, including as the Asia Pacific chief executive of iShares business during which iShares' APAC revenue grew from US$20 million to US$170 million.

"The board sincerely thanks Emilio for his contribution, constancy, and commitment for over a decade and recognises his significant achievements, particularly the successful acquisition of JOHCM in 2011 that transformed the company into a global funds management business," Pendal Group chair James Evans said.

"...Nick is a global leader in the funds management industry with a strong track record of building and growing businesses. He is an impressive strategist and has an inspiring leadership style.

"Importantly, the biggest future potential for the group is in the USA. With Nick on the ground there, and with the support of the talented global executive team, including the regional CEOs, Pendal Group will be well-positioned and equipped as it transforms its business to take advantage of future growth opportunities," Evans said.

Pendal will pay Good $600,000 in fixed salary, short-term incentives of up to $1.9 million (as half cash, half restricted shares vested over five years), and long term incentives grant of up to $750,000 (as performance share rights to PDL shares). Both LTI and STI are at the board's discretion and subject to meeting performance hurdles. STI annual target is $950,000 or half of the maximum limit.

Outgoing chief executive Emilio Gonzalez had a fixed salary of about $800,000 in both FY20 and FY19. If incentives are included, he made $1.67 million in FY20 and $2.52 million in FY20 after Pendal's board whittled down both STI and LTI in FY20.

Gonzalez joined Pendal in 2010 after working at Perpetual. Good will remain based in Boston.

Pendal ended 2020 with $97.4 billion (up 5.4% from September quarter) in group FUM. Net outflows took shaved off $1.6 billion and FX impact of stronger AUD took $2.7 billion. However, these offset by the investment performance which added $9.3 billion, resulting in a net gain on total assets for the period.