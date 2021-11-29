Pendal expands Northern Trust mandate

Pendal Group has expanded its back-office mandate with Northern Trust to service its Australia, UK and Ireland businesses.

The additional services include global custody, fund accounting, financial and regulatory reporting, collateral management, and foreign exchange and middle-office services.

Northern Trust's partnership with Pendal subsidiary J O Hambro Capital Management began in 2009.

Nicholas Good, Pendal's chief executive said following extensive due diligence, Northern Trust's asset servicing business was chosen.

"Their expansive service offering will allow us to consolidate the number of providers we have across the business, thereby simplifying our operating platform and standardising a number of our key processes," he said.

Northern Trust appointed Leon Stavrou as its new Australia and New Zealand lead, replacing Angelo Calvitto who became the head of Asia Pacific.

J.P. Morgan has the largest share of the Australian custody market with $1.1 trillion in assets under custody.

Northern Trust comes in second with $722 billion, while Citigroup has $673.2 billion, according to the Australian Custodial Services Association's June 2021 data.