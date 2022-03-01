NEWS
Executive Appointments

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 MAR 2022   12:38PM

Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Currently co-managing the $512 million fund, Brenton Saunders will take on full responsibility for the fund on April 1, at which time Waddington will retire after 25 years with Pendal, BT and Rothschild.

Saunders brings a strong investment pedigree to the management of Pendal's successful, 13-year-old midcap strategy, Pendal said.

He brings 28 years' experience including 16 as a portfolio manager. Of these, nine have been spent at Pendal.

"This evolution makes it an exciting time for Pendal's Midcap Fund. Brenton is an experienced investor with a proven ability to generate performance, manage risk and construct institutional-grade portfolios," Pendal chief executive, Australia Richard Brandweiner said.

"This experience means he is incredibly well placed to leverage the insight of our 19-strong Australian equity team who cover the full market-cap spectrum. This is one of the key advantages of our approach to midcaps."

Brandweiner also acknowledged Waddington, saying: "On behalf of our clients and colleagues, we would like to acknowledge and thank Andrew for his significant contribution to the team's success over a such a long time."

Waddington has managed the fund since its 2007 inception and achieved an annual rate of 5% outperformance ever since.

"This was built on his ability to be disciplined, detailed and have the vision to see potential ahead of the market. Andrew is a great colleague, open minded, supportive, and always acts with the upmost integrity. Andrew leaves a uniquely strong legacy. We wish him all the very best for the future," Pendal head of equities Crispin Murray said.

"We look forward to Brenton building on this, leveraging the resources of the whole team and delivering the next leg of success for this fund."

Waddington also currently co-manages the Pendal Imputation Fund. From April, this will be solely managed by Jim Taylor.

Read more: PendalAndrew WaddingtonBrenton SaundersRichard BrandweinerBTCrispin MurrayJim Taylor
