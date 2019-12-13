Pendal appoints impact investment team

Pendal has appointed an impact investment team tasked with establishing a global equity impact strategy as part of the business' ESG research team, Regnan.

Led by Tim Crockford, formerly the head of the Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund, and assisted by Mohsin Ahmad, Maxime Le Floch and Maxine Willie, the team will be based in the J O Hambro Capital Management office in London.

Pendal Australia chief executive Richard Brandweiner said the fund will create positive change as well as returns.

"This fund will seek to generate positive environmental and social outcomes alongside positive returns," he said.

"We firmly believe that the creation of these positive outcomes will actually drive positive returns."

Brandweiner said the new team demonstrates the firm's commitment to delivering world-class responsible investing services.

"One of our strategic objectives is to become a global leader in responsible investment. The move to 100% ownership of Regnan in early 2019 and now the appointment of a specialist impact investment team demonstrates our commitment to delivering on this strategy," he said.

"It allows us to credibly provide specialist socially responsible products that meet growing client demand for investment approaches that go beyond traditional risk and return considerations."

Alongside its social and environmental benefits, impact investing is proving to mean big business for investors.

"Impact investing represents the fasted growing part of the fund's management business globally," Brandweiner said.

"As consumers change their buying behaviours and as governmental policy adapts to social and environmental problems, social entrepreneurs will come up with new, innovative solutions to global challenges.

"These elements will underpin earnings growth in the businesses that this strategy seeks to invest in - proving to be attractive to both fiduciary and retail investors."

Demand for impact investments has been driven by the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, which requires $5-7 trillion in investments annually to address global challenges like climate change and poverty by 2030.

"The impact investment market is currently worth over half a trillion US dollars and there is an obvious and growing demand from clients for this capability," Brandweiner said.

Brandweiner said Pendal has a responsibility and legacy of delivering positive impact and returns.

"Given our 35-year heritage in responsible investment, we believe we have an important role to play in delivering positive impact alongside strong investment returns for clients," he said.

"Our combined deep knowledge and expertise in this area enables us to deliver innovative and credible ESG and impact investment solutions that will meet clients' needs and grow funds under management."

Australians can expect to see the new global equity impact strategy coming out of Regnan by late 2020, with seed investment rounds anticipated in the third quarter next year.

Through investments in mission-driven companies that provide solutions for unmet social and environmental concerns - the nearly appointed team will aim to generate long-term outperformance.

The fund will utilise the United Nation's Sustainability Development Goals to guide their investments and will be managed to a capacity limit to safeguard liquidity.