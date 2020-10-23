Pendal appoints head of institutional

Pendal Group has hired an IFM Investors executive director as its new head of institutional for Australia which has $19.8 billion in assets.

Nicki Ashton will start in the role on November 9 and report to Pendal's head of Australian distribution Tim North Ash, Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves first reported.

Ashton joins from IFM Investors, where she was the head of Australia, global relationships group for about a year.

"Nicki will be responsible for leading our distribution and client service effort in the Australian institutional market, joining our highly regarded and deeply experienced institutional team," a Pendal spokesperson said, adding a core part of her work will include expanding ESG footprint.

Ashton has over two decades of experience, including roles at Deutsche, BNP Paribas and hedge fund sales at CitiGroup. She joined IFM from Russell Investments, where she headed strategic partnerships for about six years.

Pendal had $92.4 billion in total funds under management at September end.

About $19.8 billion of this is Aussie institutional FUM which Ashton will head, and about $7.3 billion is Aussie wholesale FUM, which North Ash previously headed before recent promotion. A Pendal spokesperson said the firm hasn't had a dedicated institutional distribution head until now.

In May, Pendal hired Sydney boutique Auscap Asset Management's chief executive of four years as its head of high net worth distribution.

In October 2019, Rebecca Fesq left as Pendal's head of client experience and direct after five years at the company to join Regal Funds Management as its global head of distribution and marketing.

Two months later, Pendal's head of family offices Rob Saunders left for Regal as well, joining as the boutique's head of wholesale and family office, including the private banks.