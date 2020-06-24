Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund

Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.

The global investment manager has introduced a new set of screens to its $189 million multi-asset target return fund, which will see it steer clear of companies and issuers directly involved in tobacco production and controversial weapons manufacture.

Led by Pendal multi-asset head Michael Blayney, the move saw the investment manager work with its recently acquired in-house ESG researcher Regnan to examine the impact of a stronger focus on sustainability and ESG on risk-adjusted returns.

"This is a first for a real return Multi-Asset fund in Australia and provides investors with more diverse options that factor in social and environmental outcomes over long term time horizons," Blayney said.

The fund will also exclude companies or issuers directly involved in a range of activities which account for 10% or more of total revenue. These include the production of alcohol, the manufacture or provision of gaming facilities, non-controversial weapons or armaments, and pornography (including the distribution of pornography), the direct mining of uranium for weapons manufacturing, the extraction of thermal coal and the production of oil sands.

Blayney said that through a "powerful combination" of changes in consumer behaviour, stakeholder expectations and regulatory intervention, the firm believes earnings and asset prices across all asset classes will shift over the next decade and beyond.

"Of course, we have already seen ample research that indicates outperformance of stocks with stronger ESG credentials. A landmark research report identified a positive correlation between sustainability and good financial performance in 80% of studies analysed," Blayney pointed out.

"Our analysis found that negatively screened companies are in sectors more susceptible to adverse regulatory changes or the loss of a social license to operate.

"Furthermore, we will favour sustainable implementation with positive impacts where possible."

Pendal chief executive Richard Brandweiner said the firm sees the move as part of the "new way" of investing, "where you can target positive returns plus achieve better outcomes for society".