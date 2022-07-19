Newspaper icon
Pearler raises $7.8m to continue growth

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 19 JUL 2022   12:30PM

The one-year-old retail trading platform has successfully closed a seed funding round led by Portage Ventures, a global fintech investor.

Australian venture capital firms Archangel Ventures and Ten13 also participated in the round.

The funding will allow Pearler co-founder and chief executive Nick Nicolaides and his team to continue the development of core technology and expand product offerings further.

Commenting on the seed funding round, Portage Venture partner Stephanie Choo said: "We are really excited to be backing Nick and the Pearler team as they build the next generation of holistic investing products."

"Our thesis is that there is a big gap in the market between trading single stocks and having an advisor do everything for you."

So far, 53,000 customers have already signed up to the platform since its launch last year.

Pearler's foundational products include an online brokerage providing access to Australian and US listed shares and ETFs, a micro-investing facility linked to a suite of ETFS, and rebalancing tool Autoinvest, which allows investors to set rules across multiple bank accounts and automate their spending, saving, and investing.

"What attracts investors is our emphasis on helping young investors navigate their wealth journey over the next 20, 30 or 40 years while giving them the tools to navigate any market environment," Nicolaides said.

"We are not interested in enabling investing as a series of transactions.

"Rather, our process is about helping people set goals and achieve them over the long term in a simple and efficient way.

Nicolaides added that automation will play an increasingly important role in managing investments.

"For example, Autoinvest will continue its expansion to encompass areas such as bank transactions, superannuation top-ups and philanthropy," he added.

"We started with shares and ETFs because there is something there for everyone, but what we have always had as a goal is to establish a holistic wealth platform, giving investors tools they need to be successful with money."

Other plans that Pearler will pursue with this funding include a new range of social wealth features, including the Pearler Exchange, an in-app group for discussing money issues with financial advisers.

It is also looking to expand  into the New Zealand market and to develop an investing app for kids, Pearler Headstart.

Read more: Portage VenturesNick NicolaidesPearler ExchangeArchangel VenturesStephanie Choo
