PC outlines key reforms to boost clean energy investment

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 5 AUG 2025   12:21PM

The Productivity Commission (PC) has published an interim report setting out key reforms to investing in cheaper, cleaner energy and the net zero transition.

The PC said Australia needs to address the gaps and overlaps in emissions reduction incentives, speed up approvals for clean energy infrastructure, and create a resilience-rating system for all housing to meet clean energy targets and adapt to climate change.

The report, Investing in cheaper, cleaner energy and the net zero transformation, is the second of five that the PC will publish over the next two weeks setting out practical reforms to boost Australia's productivity.

"Australia's net zero transformation is well under way. Getting the rest of the way at the lowest possible cost is central to our productivity challenge," PC commissioner Barry Sterland said.

"With the right policy settings, we can limit the costs of decarbonising and speed up our approvals to unlock the opportunities of lower cost, more abundant clean energy. We can also boost our resilience to the effects of climate change and minimise their human and economic costs."

The report recommended Australia improve incentives in electricity, heavy industry and transport - which together account for 79% of Australia's gross emissions - to support an efficient net zero transformation.

The report called for market-based incentives in the electricity sector to replace the Renewable Energy Target and the Capacity Investment Scheme, neither of which will support new investment in renewables after 2030.

The report also recommended broadening and improving the Safeguard Mechanism and introducing a technology-neutral policy to incentivise heavy vehicle operators to reduce emissions.

"Enduring, broad-based market mechanisms are the best way to reduce carbon emissions. More consistent and comprehensive incentives are key to reaching net zero at lowest cost," Sterland said.

The interim report also included recommendations to speed up approvals for clean energy projects.

"We need to build a large amount of clean energy infrastructure to meet climate targets and ensure reliable and affordable energy supply. But our sluggish and uncertain approval processes are not up to the task," PC commissioner Martin Stokie added.

The report called for reforms to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, which it said was slowing down vital approvals without effectively protecting the environment.

These reforms would introduce national environmental standards, improve regional planning, and set clear rules about engaging with local communities and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

"Overdue reforms to the EPBC Act would both speed up approvals and better protect the environment," Stokie said.

The interim report also called for a greater focus on approvals for priority projects. It recommended the government appoint an independent clean energy coordinator-general to work across government and break through roadblocks.

A specialist 'strike team' should also be established to ensure priority projects are efficiently assessed, the PC said.

"Getting to yes or no quicker on priority projects would meaningfully speed up the clean energy transition," Stokie said.

Lastly, the report said adapting to climate change will be critical for productivity growth and should be a long-term policy priority.

The PC said climate-related risks are significant and growing, but boosting resilience can reduce the human impact, while limiting labour productivity losses from heatwaves and the financial costs of disaster recovery.

The report called on the government to lead work to develop a public database of all climate hazards, and an agreed series of goals and targeted policies for governments to improve the resilience of Australia's housing.

The PC suggested that a new housing resilience rating system should be complemented by supporting material so that households, builders and insurers can easily identify upgrades that would improve a property's resilience.

"People's experience of climate change will depend on the resilience of their home, but most lack the information they need to invest in upgrades," Sterland said.

"As climate risks intensify, boosting our resilience can lower the costs of disaster recovery and create a healthier, safer and more productive Australia."

The PC is accepting submissions to inform the final report later in the year.

Read more: Productivity CommissionBarry SterlandMartin Stokie
