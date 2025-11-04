Payday Super laws passed

The Payday Super laws have successfully passed through the Senate today with the reforms being welcomed by the superannuation industry.

The new laws are slated to come into effect on 1 July 2026.

Association of Super Funds of Australia (ASFA) welcomed the passage of the Treasury Laws Amendment (Payday Superannuation) Bill, describing it as a game-changing reform for fairness and Australian workers' retirement outcomes.

ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said the reform will go some way to address the problem of unpaid super, which sees more than $5 billion in retirement savings withheld from Aussie workers each year.

"Payday Super is one of the most significant reforms to the superannuation system in decades, and it's long overdue. Paying super with wages will make the system fairer, boost retirement balances, and ensure super is achieving its core objective," Delahunty said.

"The sector has long advocated for this change, and now that it's law, the real work begins: ensuring regulations are practical, delivering a smooth transition for employers, payroll providers and funds alike. ASFA will lead that work on behalf of the sector."

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the reforms will help stop "disreputable" employers from exploiting their employees, with over $5 billion in unpaid super that should have gone to workers.

"Super is an entitlement for workers, like salary or wages, and unpaid super is a form of wage theft," Chalmers said.

"This issue disproportionately affects more vulnerable Australians and also Australia's working women.

"This bill will help put a stop to it."

The Bill was passed through the Senate without changes, despite the Coalition calling for a delay in the start date for small business with less than 20 employees. A proposed amendment was squashed in a vote on October 30.

"While the principle of Payday Super is sound, Labor's execution is anything but. Once again, we're seeing a rushed, reckless and poorly planned rollout of a policy that risks creating chaos for small businesses right across the country," deputy leader of the opposition Ted O'Brien argued late last month.

"The Coalition stands ready to support worthy reform - we always have - but, as is standard practice for a bill with such wide-ranging impacts... we are asking the government to reconsider its rushed implementation to allow small businesses sufficient time to prepare and adapt."