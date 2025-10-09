Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Payday super laws introduced to parliament

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  THURSDAY, 9 OCT 2025   12:01PM

The government has introduced the payday superannuation bill in the House of Representatives today.

First flagged in 2023-24 Federal Budget, the legislation stipulates that from 1 July 2026, employers must pay their employees' superannuation at the same time as their salary and wages.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers, speaking in the parliament today, said the change will strengthen Australia's superannuation system and will help deliver a more secure retirement for millions of workers.

"Workers will benefit from more frequent and earlier super contributions that will grow and compound over their working lives. For the average 25-year-old worker's retirement balance, this is the equivalent of receiving an extra $6000 in today's dollars," Chalmers said.

The Super Members Council (SMC) said the law will be a gamechanger in tackling unpaid super which now costs Australian workers $5.7 billion a year.

"The introduction of payday super legislation has been a long time coming, it's time to get this done," SMC chief executive, Misha Schubert said.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) chief executive Mary Delahunty said super funds were prepared for the "major shift" despite the increased administrative load.

"Funds will need to process and invest super contributions up to twelve times more often than before. This has necessitated large amounts of technical preparation by the industry," Delahunty said.

"The super sector has a dedicated community of implementation experts that is convened by ASFA, known as ASFA InPractice. It brings together professionals from super funds, administrators, software providers and regulators, and has been leading the sector's preparation for Payday Super since the policy was announced in the 2023 Federal Budget.

Delahunty said funds have been preparing for the higher transaction volumes for years and she is "confident" the sector can handle the change "cleanly and efficiently".

"This collaboration across government, industry and regulators has set us up well, so that the benefits of Payday Super will flow smoothly through to members," she said.

Delahunty said the process had been "one of the best Australian examples of an entire industry cooperating towards a positive change in recent years."

"Every fund and service provider faces the same challenge. By working together rather than competitively, the sector has been creating a consistent and efficient approach that prevents resource wastage and ultimately benefits members' retirement outcomes," she added.

Chalmers highlighted if a worker has been missing out on their super, the impact of the legislation will be even more significant.

"In a typical unpaid super case, for a 35-year-old, recovering their super leaves their retirement balance more than $30,000 better off in today's dollars," he said.

Chalmers noted that currently unpaid super is picked up too late and when the Australian Tax Office (ATO) responds to an employee complaint, it is potentially investigating two years of unpaid super.

"As part of this reform, we are also investing in ATO's capability so that it can detect suspected nonpayment of super in real time," Chalmers said.

Superannuation fund Rest said the legislation is a major step towards fairer super for Australian workers, particularly those in part-time and casual roles.

"This reform will also make it easier for members to track their contributions, which is particularly important for those whose working hours vary week to week," Rest chief strategy officer Tyrone O'Neill said.

