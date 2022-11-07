Pathzero names chief sustainability officer

The sustainability software provider has appointed Christophe Brulliard as its chief sustainability officer, following the launch of its latest data driven investment tool.

Brulliard brings over 20 years of experience in climate change, natural resources economics and policy, in particular carbon, water and climate change adaption.

Most recently, he was principal consultant at Point Advisory in Melbourne, a role he held for seven years.

Commenting on his appointment, Brulliard said: "With Pathzero, I can remain close to the core of the topic that I am working to address - climate change."

"Impact is what really drives me, and we need technology to scale this up. So, I want to help make Pathzero a success, because it is necessary.

"Pathzero will be game-changing for accelerating the financial sector's transition to net zero. I am excited to build the momentum of this transition with the team."

Alongside the appointment of Brulliard, Pathzero has also announced the launch of its unique data-driven portfolio alignment tool, designed to provide private market investors with an initial snapshot of their financed emissions.

The Pathzero Navigator is set to enhance the Pathzero platform and assist firms to measure, reduce, offset and report their financed emissions in a timely manner.

"Private market firms, which are traditionally opaque, are under increasing pressure from investors, stakeholders, employees and the public to report accurate information about their emissions," Pathzero co-founder and chief executive Carl Prins said.

Pathzero's Navigator tool provides firms with a high-level snapshot of emissions across portfolios and enables enhanced, efficient communication among stakeholders, he added.

"The Pathzero Navigator is specifically designed for asset managers regardless of where they are on their climate journey, giving them the tools to take action to comply with the global emissions reporting standards while upholding fiduciary duty and improving their brand image," he said.