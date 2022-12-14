Pathzero completes Series A fundraising round

Carbon emissions reporting platform Pathzero has raised more than $15 million in Series A funding, including allocations from Carthona Capital and Clyde Bank Holdings.

Pathzero has developed Pathzero Navigator, a carbon reporting and analysis tool for financial institutions to measure, manage and disclose finance emissions of investment portfolios.

Pathzero clients include StepStone, HESTA and Carthona Capital. The platform connects financial institutions to portfolio companies to facilitate the flow of carbon information.

Pathzero said: "The platform allows portfolio companies to feed their (actual) reported carbon data into Navigator, improving the integrity of financed emissions data and providing the platform and common language required for joint decarbonisation actions."

"Since the roll-out of Navigator we have seen immense interest from the market and have closed some cornerstone deals," said Pathzero chief executive Carl Prins.

"This interest reflects the critical need for technology that enables collaboration between businesses to solve the Scope 3 challenge at scale. The game changer for us has been to go beyond carbon accounting and create a carbon information network allowing firms to engage and collaborate with their portfolio companies to bring down emissions."

Pathzero has signed strategic deals locally with several asset managers and superannuation funds, including HESTA.

"Pathzero is growing rapidly, and we want to ensure we exceed the expectations of newly signed customers," Prins said.

"We've seen a lot of success with Australian superannuation funds and asset managers. This funding will allow us to double down and deliver an unparalleled experience to those clients while continuing to grow our network both here in Australia and globally through further strategic partnerships."

Carthona Capital first invested in Pathzero more than a year ago, noted partner Dean Dorrell.

"We are excited to continue our support of Pathzero as they scale and equip more financial institutions with the tools to measure and manage their financed emissions effectively and efficiently," said Clyde Bank Holdings partner Paul Cave.

"The team continues to impress us with their innovative approach and technology and is well positioned to work alongside Australia's most influential financial institutions."