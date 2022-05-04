Partners Group selects RE for new fund

Partners Group has launched a new private debt fund in Australia and appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

The Partners Group Global Income Fund - Unlisted comprises private debt investments, focuses on capital preservation and targets a return of 4% above the RBA cash rate.

Partners Group partner and head of syndicated loans Andrew Bellis said the firm is excited about the launch.

"With significant global inflationary pressures and expected interest rate rises, we're looking to outperform more traditional fixed income securities, helped by the floating rate nature of the assets in the portfolio. Plus, we want to provide a strong yield for those investors seeking income," he said.

"With an underlying portfolio comprising predominantly of First Lien Senior Secured loans, the aim is for this income-oriented unlisted debt fund to demonstrate lower volatility and lower risk off loss than say funds comprising high yield bonds."

Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said the new mandate marks the fifth Partners Group fund Equity Trustees serves as RE for. They began working together in 2011.

Commenting on recent mandate wins, Beasley said: "The breadth and depth of the funds we're the responsible entity for, is expanding and speaks to our expertise and years of experience in funds governance."