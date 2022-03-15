Partners Group adds to unlisted funds range

Partners Group has launched an unlisted version of its Global Income Fund, providing investors access to a global portfolio of private debt investments.

Its fourth unlisted offering in Australia, the Partners Group Global Income Fund - Unlisted invests in the same underlying fund as the Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX: PGG), allocating to first lien senior secured loans; second lien and subordinated investments; and special situations investments.

It aims to achieve a cash distribution return of the RBA cash rate +4% net of fees while focused on capital preservation.

Most of the portfolio will focus on first lien senior secured loans which have historically offered higher recovery rates and lower price volatility than more traditional fixed income investments such as high yield bonds, Partners Group said.

The fund will also be able to purchase listed units in (ASX: PGG) under certain market conditions.

Partners Group partner and head of syndicated loans Andrew Bellis said the group is excited about the launch.

"Due to significant global inflationary pressures and thus expectations for material interest rates increases, the fund should outperform more traditional fixed income due to the floating rate nature of the underlying portfolio," Bellis said.

"We also believe that with an underlying portfolio comprising predominantly of first lien senior secured loans, the fund should demonstrate lower volatility and lower risk of loss versus comparable fixed income such as high yield bonds "

The underlying fund is managed by a large and experienced global debt investment team of over 70 across 20 offices.