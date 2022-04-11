Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Parliamentary committee hears KPMG assumed 'conflicting engagements knowingly'

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 11 APR 2022   12:19PM

A public accountability committee that inquired and reported on the Transport Asset Holding Entity (TAHE) has uncovered several damaging findings, including that KPMG engagements were 'rife with conflict'.

The TAHE has been the subject of serious accounting and safety concerns, but its compounding problems have also raised several conduct issues, one such matter being KPMG's engagements.

The committee commented that it was clear that "the KPMG engagements were rife with conflict both internally in KPMG and externally with NSW treasury and transport for NSW."

It was clear to the committee that this was "a direct result of KPMG accepting separate engagements from different government departments with disparate interests on the same policy issue, all within similar time frames."

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

Providing evidence to the committee, former secretary Transport for NSW Rodd Staples explained that the brief for the KPMG engagement was to "identify the risks and come up with an operating model to make that work and achieve the financial outcomes the government was seeking to achieve."

It was then that Transport for NSW engaged former KPMG partner Brendan Lyon whose subsequent reports advised Cabinet of problems with Treasury's modelling of TAHE's costs and benefits as well as a range of safety risks.

Lyon concluded that the TAHE would have a negative impact of $5.3 billion.

By contrast, NSW Treasury's assumptions indicated that there would be a positive impact on the budget of $4.7 billion.

Lyon asserted that the NSW Treasury was dissatisfied with his work but, more concerningly, then displayed unprofessional behaviour and pressured him to change his report.

Regarding this matter, the committee found that it was highly inappropriate for the NSW Treasury to instruct Lyon to amend his report, given the report was provided pursuant to KPMG's engagement with Transport for NSW.

As a result of this conduct, the committee tabled a series of urgent recommendations for the NSW government to enact such as new controls to ensure consultants are chosen to provide genuine independent advice rather than deliver desired outcomes.

Another prescribed recommendation was that agencies share information with each other, to avoid the same consultancy firm being used to provide advice in instances where agencies may have disparate interests.

Ultimately the committee acknowledged that conflict of interest concerns were compounded by the NSW Treasury's pursuit of a specific outcome. However, it also stated, "While the responsibility ultimately lies with consultancy firms to fully declare and manage conflicting engagements, there is a role for the government to play in preventing and managing such conflicts when they are the client, or in this case, clients."

In a statement released in February 2022, KPMG conceded that: "In respect to TAHE we accept we haven't got everything right and we're sorry for that."

Though the company also stated: "We stand by our independent and objective advice to the NSW government on TAHE matters and have always acted in an appropriate and ethical manner."

In support of this claim, to the committee, KPMG highlighted a swath of measures it took in 2020 and 2021 to ensure it was providing independent and ethical advice to clients.

This included the establishment of a conflicts oversight and governance committee, a 'rapid review' to ensure engagements were not in conflict of each other and an internal client acceptance, conflicts and relation review that examined conflict checking procedures.

Read more: KPMGTAHENSW TreasuryTransport for NSWTransport Asset Holding EntityBrendan Lyon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Frontier appoints head of strategy
Startup launches risk retention option
KPMG family business consultants launch advisory firm
Rest strengthens investment team
More mergers, minimal awareness: KPMG
Goldman Sachs promotes five in ANZ
Another senior woman to depart AMP Capital
Perennial to launch fund, hires
MLC Life appoints claims chief
Mergers push member positivity

Editor's Choice

Cbus, Media Super merger complete

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:37PM
Cbus Super and Media Super have merged, following a Successor Fund Transfer on April 9.

AustralianSuper, LUCRF Super agree to SFT

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:29PM
The two industry superannuation funds will merge in June, having signed a successor fund transfer deed.

Yarra Capital Management hunts distribution lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
Yarra Capital Management is recruiting for a new head of distribution after Rob Bluzmanis took on a global leadership role with Nikko Asset Management.

Mawhinney appeals 20-year ban

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney has launched an appeal against his 20-year ban from financial services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.