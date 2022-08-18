Palisade Real Assets acquires second waste business

Palisade Real Assets has added another UK waste business to its portfolio, this time Malaby Biogas Limited (Malaby), an organic waste anaerobic digestion technology plant located in Warminster, Wiltshire.

While the independent infrastructure manager is no stranger to bioenergy investments, Malaby is the first purchase for BioticNRG, Palisade's new dedicated UK bioenergy platform focused on anaerobic digestion assets and adjacent infrastructure.

BioticNRG will own and operate anaerobic digestion assets, and adjacent infrastructure, that capture and convert energy from organic waste into efficient heat, electricity, and transport solutions.

It will also aggregate bioenergy infrastructure assets to build a bioenergy enterprise.

Meanwhile, Malaby, which has been operating since 2012, processes between 500-600 tonnes of organic waste per week and provides around 2,500 houses with renewable power.

It was first plant in England to be certified by the Anaerobic Digestion Certification Scheme for all round safety, environmental and operational performance.

"We are pleased to secure this high-quality bioenergy investment on behalf of our clients and BioticNRG," Palisade Real Assets chief executive Stephen Burns said.

"The Malaby team, led by Thomas Minter are industry pioneers, leading the way in providing local, distributed renewable energy, integrated development and driving practical innovation into the sector.

"As part of the transaction, we are delighted that Thomas has joined the Palisade Real Assets team. We look forward to working with Thomas to optimise the performance of Malaby and to pursue other high-quality bioenergy infrastructure investments and innovations for BioticNRG."

Malaby managing director Thomas Minter said: "I am thrilled to join the Palisade Real Assets team and to help build out the energy transition ambitions of BioticNRG - we have an exciting pipeline of investment opportunities across the anaerobic digestion value chain."

"Further, the BioticNRG platform will enable the Malaby team to continue to innovate and optimise, supporting R&D projects, implementing optimisation projects and institutionalising and promoting the knowledge base of the industry."

Palisade Real Assets completed the acquisition of UK waste business EMSL in July, not long before investment giant Macquarie Asset Management bought out its competitor Suez.