NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Pahari to leave AMP amid demerger
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 APR 2021   7:55AM

AMP has confirmed Boe Pahari will leave the business as it pursues a demerger of its Private Markets business, after plans to sell to Ares Management fell through.

AMP will demerge its $50 billion Private Markets business from AMP Limited and list it separately on the ASX, confirming discussions with Ares yielded no outcome; "we have not been able to reach an agreement that would deliver appropriate value for our shareholders".

As part of the demerger, former AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari will leave the business. Pahari currently serves as AMP Capital's global head of infrastructure equity and North West region. AMP said he will work closely with the infrastructure equity team to ensure a smooth transition.

Pahari's departure comes some months after he was removed as chief executive of AMP Capital following revelations of serious sexual harassment allegations.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

AMP said it will commence the internal separation of Private Markets immediately, including establishing operational independence for management, new branding and a board of directors, to be led in the interim by current AMP Capital chair Michael Sammells. An independent search for a chief executive is underway with David Atkin currently leading the business on an operational basis.

AMP said the demerger will see the creation of "two more focused businesses, better equipped to pursue and allocate capital to distinct growth opportunities, and realise efficiencies".

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Those businesses would be AMP Limited, offering retail-focused wealth management, investment and banking services to the Australian and New Zealand markets, and Private Markets offering investment services across infrastructure equity, infrastructure debt and real estate. AMP Limited will own a 20% stake in Private Markets.

"The proposed demerger would unlock further value in the Private Markets business by simplifying its structure, providing operational independence and enabling it to establish a new brand. Private Markets will also put in place a new management equity plan, to attract and retain talented investment professionals and management," AMP said.

Commenting, AMP chair Deborah Hazelton said the portfolio review confirmed AMP had two distinct businesses with different client bases and growth opportunities.

"The Private Markets business operates in growing, global markets in which investment management talent and strong client relationships are critical. While AMP Australia and New Zealand Wealth Management share the same commitment to clients, they are predominantly domestic businesses focused on wealth, banking and investment solutions for retail customers," she said.

After the discussions with Ares failed, Hazelton said the board concluded a demerger would provide investors with the strongest value outcome.

Existing AMP shareholders are set to receive shares in Private Markets proportional to their existing holdings in AMP Limited, the company said, after taking into account any shares to be retained by AMP. The share buyback of up to $200 million will restart now that the portfolio review has completed, AMP said.

The demerger is subject to various approvals, with further details regarding capital structure, dividend policy, separation, management and governance still to come.

Under the demerger, AMP Limited will retain AMP Capital's Global Equity and Fixed Income business for which it continues to explore options, and the Multi-Asset Group which is in the process of being transferred to AMP Australia.

The news comes after the sudden resignation of Francesco De Ferrari as chief executive of AMP Limited. He is set to be replaced by Alexis George in Q3 of this year.

Read more: Private MarketsAMP LimitedAMP CapitalBoe PahariAMP AustraliaAres ManagementAlexis GeorgeDavid AtkinFrancesco De FerrariMichael Sammells
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP, Ares deal up in the air
AMP names new chief executive
AMP Capital real estate distribution head departs
Inflows slow at AMP North
SuperFriend appoints chair
De Ferrari hasn't resigned: AMP
AMP Capital spins off REIT
AMP Capital fights for fund
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
Pahari's pay packet revealed
Editor's Choice
Adviser numbers at five-year low
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:47AM
The financial adviser population has reverted to the pre-financial services Royal Commission days, ending at 20,667 in the first quarter of 2021.
Institutional mandates shrink
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
Local institutional investors appointed 313 mandates totaling $43 billion in 2020, down from $51 billion the year before, according to Rainmaker's latest Mandate Chaser report.
AMP Capital real estate distribution head departs
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:31PM
In the latest of many executive exits, AMP Capital has confirmed its head of real estate distribution has departed after more than a decade with the company.
Defined benefit fund in SFT
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   10:46AM
A defined benefit fund with $77 million in funds under management is completing a successor fund transfer to a Mercer subplan.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.