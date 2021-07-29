NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

PADUA accelerates distribution effort

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 29 JUL 2021   12:25PM

As it ramps up its expansion strategy, PADUA Financial Group has appointed a distribution lead from BT Financial Group who will be joined by three new hires.

Brett Canning joins PADUA as head of sales and distribution after spending over 20 years at BT Financial Group. He was most recently a national key account manager within the BT investment solutions division.

He reports to co-founder Matthew Esler who became joint-managing director in July.

Kabilan Murugananthan has also joined the financial advice tech provider, as a business development manager. He was previously a private client adviser at iPac and spent nearly 10 years in account manager and private client adviser roles at Perpetual.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

Elizabeth Fitzpatrick is a new key account manager, joining from the University of Wollongong. Prior that, she worked at Amaysim and the Sydney Opera House.

As reported by Financial Standard earlier this week, Joey McCann also recently joined as head of advice sales. He was previously with Count Financial where he was head of growth and partnerships. The new hires all report to Canning.

Canning commented: "I have been following the growth in PADUA and the solutions they provide financial advisers for some time. Both services divisions - paraplanning and transition management - are peerless in the industry - but it's the methodical way they have gone about building the tech-stack to support these services, and that drives the new SaaS platforms - that makes PADUA an unbelievably exciting business to be a part of."

In scaling the firm, Esler said that PADUA is no longer a start-up.

"To be in a position to be able to bring on the likes of Brett Canning, Joey McCann, Kabilan Murugananthan and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick into the business is a testament to not only how far we have come, but the super-charged growth path we are on," he said.

"We want to enable all financial advisers across Australia to access our tech-enabled services as well as our new SaaS software capability. This adviser distribution team will allow us to go to a new level, whilst enhancing the incredible service standards for which PADUA is renowned."

Read more: BT Financial GroupPADUA Financial GroupBrett CanningElizabeth FitzpatrickJoey McCannKabilan MurugananthanMatthew Esler
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Reality TV star joins advice fintech
Padua appoints chair
KPMG promotes two super experts
Aware Super eyes IFAs, hires lead
Westpac senior leader departs
Integrity names distribution GM
Westpac merges consumer, business divisions
Rest hires from NGS Super
PADUA launches client fact find
Chant West hires distribution head

Editor's Choice

Aware Super, VISSF merger to proceed

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After four months of due diligence, the two super funds have confirmed they will merge before the end of the year.

Future Fund appoints portfolio strategy lead

KANIKA SOOD
The $179 billion sovereign wealth fund has promoted internally to appoint a deputy chief investment officer for portfolio strategy.

Broken advice industry shuns everyday Aussies: AFA

KARREN VERGARA, ANNABELLE DICKSON
The alarming rate that financial advice is increasingly becoming unaffordable for everyday Australians further cements the position of the rich and powerful, an inquiry heard this morning.

Channel Capital appoints distribution director

KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney multi-boutique has appointed a Queensland-based distribution director, hiring from GSFM.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.