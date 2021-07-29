PADUA accelerates distribution effort

As it ramps up its expansion strategy, PADUA Financial Group has appointed a distribution lead from BT Financial Group who will be joined by three new hires.

Brett Canning joins PADUA as head of sales and distribution after spending over 20 years at BT Financial Group. He was most recently a national key account manager within the BT investment solutions division.

He reports to co-founder Matthew Esler who became joint-managing director in July.

Kabilan Murugananthan has also joined the financial advice tech provider, as a business development manager. He was previously a private client adviser at iPac and spent nearly 10 years in account manager and private client adviser roles at Perpetual.

Elizabeth Fitzpatrick is a new key account manager, joining from the University of Wollongong. Prior that, she worked at Amaysim and the Sydney Opera House.

As reported by Financial Standard earlier this week, Joey McCann also recently joined as head of advice sales. He was previously with Count Financial where he was head of growth and partnerships. The new hires all report to Canning.

Canning commented: "I have been following the growth in PADUA and the solutions they provide financial advisers for some time. Both services divisions - paraplanning and transition management - are peerless in the industry - but it's the methodical way they have gone about building the tech-stack to support these services, and that drives the new SaaS platforms - that makes PADUA an unbelievably exciting business to be a part of."

In scaling the firm, Esler said that PADUA is no longer a start-up.

"To be in a position to be able to bring on the likes of Brett Canning, Joey McCann, Kabilan Murugananthan and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick into the business is a testament to not only how far we have come, but the super-charged growth path we are on," he said.

"We want to enable all financial advisers across Australia to access our tech-enabled services as well as our new SaaS software capability. This adviser distribution team will allow us to go to a new level, whilst enhancing the incredible service standards for which PADUA is renowned."