PacSuper extends mandate with Perpetual

Papua New Guinea superannuation fund PacSuper has extended its contract with Perpetual Investment Management and expanded its multi-asset mandate.

Following a strategic asset allocation review, PacSuper's board said it endorsed the extension of Perpetual's existing mandate, previously limited to the management of an Australian Dollar sub-fund to now include a broader range of managers and more exposure to growth assets. The extension took effect on October 1.

"This outcome reflects the board's commitment to undertaking a rigorous review process to strengthen the fund's long-term investment positioning," said PacSuper chair Jason McIlvena.

"We are very satisfied with the outcomes of the review, which we believe further enhances our ability to deliver strong, sustainable returns for our members."

The multi-asset solution is managed by Michael O'Dea, the head of multi-asset at Perpetual.

Formerly the AON Master Trust, the fund rebranded as PacSuper in April 2024 after it was acquired by PacWealth Capital.

On June 1, Chris Hagan became the chief executive of PacSuper, succeeding Eric Kramer, who resigned from the role he held since early 2024.

Hagan returned to PacSuper, having previously served as chief executive of the fund during its time as the Aon Master Trust.

Perpetual, which was first appointed in May to manage the Australian Dollar sub-fund, manages $22.5 billion across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and ESG strategies.

"This is about strengthening PacSuper's investment platform for the future. We are raising the bar for governance, transparency, and member advocacy within the local superannuation sector, ensuring every decision made is firmly anchored in delivering the best outcomes for our members," McIlvena said.

BSP Capital manages the contributions received by the fund and continues to be its listed investment manager.