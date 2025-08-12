Pacific Equity Partners takes stake in data centres

Pacific Equity Partners will buy 75% of Spark New Zealand's data centre business.

The investment is being made via the PEP Secure Asset Fund, and the transaction values the business at up to $705 million.

All of Spark's data centre assets and operations are being piled into a new stand-alone company, known as DC Co for now. It will have its own board, management team and debt financing facilities.

It's expected PEP will pay about $486 million for the interest, and a further $98 million by the end of 2027 providing certain objectives are met. The funds will be used to reduce Spark's group net debt, it said.

Spark said the introduction of a capital partner helps to secure a funding pathway for its development pipeline.

"We are pleased to reach this agreement with PEP, one of Australia's leading private capital managers with a strong track record of growing businesses across New Zealand and Australia," Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson said.

"Through this partnership we will realise value for our data centre assets in the short terms, while also continuing to participate in the growing market through our 25% retained stake - creating further value for our shareholders over the long term."

Meanwhile, PEP managing directors Andrew Charlier and Evan Hattersley said the investment aligns with its Secure Assets strategy of partnering in high quality infrastructure growth platforms.

"With PEP's backing and Spark's partnership, DC Co is positioned for transformative growth, delivering essential infrastructure that will support cloud and AI adoption and data sovereignty in New Zealand," they said.

DC Co has 23MW of built capacity across 11 operating data centres in New Zealand.