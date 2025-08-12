Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Pacific Equity Partners takes stake in data centres

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 12 AUG 2025   12:26PM

Pacific Equity Partners will buy 75% of Spark New Zealand's data centre business.

The investment is being made via the PEP Secure Asset Fund, and the transaction values the business at up to $705 million.

All of Spark's data centre assets and operations are being piled into a new stand-alone company, known as DC Co for now. It will have its own board, management team and debt financing facilities.

It's expected PEP will pay about $486 million for the interest, and a further $98 million by the end of 2027 providing certain objectives are met. The funds will be used to reduce Spark's group net debt, it said.

Spark said the introduction of a capital partner helps to secure a funding pathway for its development pipeline.

"We are pleased to reach this agreement with PEP, one of Australia's leading private capital managers with a strong track record of growing businesses across New Zealand and Australia," Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson said.

"Through this partnership we will realise value for our data centre assets in the short terms, while also continuing to participate in the growing market through our 25% retained stake - creating further value for our shareholders over the long term."

Meanwhile, PEP managing directors Andrew Charlier and Evan Hattersley said the investment aligns with its Secure Assets strategy of partnering in high quality infrastructure growth platforms.

"With PEP's backing and Spark's partnership, DC Co is positioned for transformative growth, delivering essential infrastructure that will support cloud and AI adoption and data sovereignty in New Zealand," they said.

DC Co has 23MW of built capacity across 11 operating data centres in New Zealand.

Read more: DC CoPacific Equity PartnersSpark New ZealandPEP Secure Asset FundAndrew CharlierEvan HattersleyJolie Hodson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

QIC splashes $32m on PEP acquisition
PE deals tumble again, down 63%: Bain & Company
NAB, Jarden to launch NZ wealth business
Pacific Equity Partners finances reverse mortgage lender
Carlyle names local private equity lead
Global pension fund snaps up telco stake
Social impact fund to target essential workers
Morrison & Co hires ANZ heads, investment chief
Aussie PE, VC assets hit milestone
PEXA to IPO in June

Editor's Choice

Insignia offloads IOOF Alliances to Entireti

KARREN VERGARA
Entireti has acquired IOOF Alliances, a provider of support services for AFSLs, from Insignia Financial for an undisclosed sum.

IFM Investors enters student accommodation arena

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
IFM Investors is dipping its toes into the student accommodation sector, acquiring assets at Curtin University from InfraRed Capital Partners.

ETF Shares awards fund administration mandate

MATTHEW WAI
Following its launch earlier this year, ETF Shares has selected Apex Group to provide end-to-end fund administration and custodian services.

Pacific Equity Partners takes stake in data centres

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pacific Equity Partners will buy 75% of Spark New Zealand's data centre business.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media