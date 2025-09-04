Pacific Current Group hunts new chief financial officer

The chief financial officer of Pacific Current Group will retire on November 30.

After serving as Pacific Current Group's chief financial officer for more than six years, Ashley Killick is retiring from the role.

He first joined in March 2019 in an interim capacity before taking on the role permanently in October 2020. He joined from AMA Group where he held the same role for three years.

He's also previously worked at La Trobe University, OnCard, and PwC, among others.

"During his tenure, Ashley has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's financial position, driving operational efficiencies, and supporting strategic growth initiatives," Pacific Current Group said.

A search is already underway for Killick's successor, it confirmed.

Meantime, the fund manager will also farewell non-executive director Gilles Guérin, who is retiring from the board at the end of September.

He's been on the board since December 2014.

"His deep industry and investment expertise, sound judgment, and unwavering commitment to good governance have been instrumental in guiding the company through various phases of its development since listing..." the group said.

It added that the board is considering its structure and composition in light of Guérin's retirement.