Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Pacific Current Group hunts new chief financial officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 SEP 2025   12:37PM

The chief financial officer of Pacific Current Group will retire on November 30.

After serving as Pacific Current Group's chief financial officer for more than six years, Ashley Killick is retiring from the role.

He first joined in March 2019 in an interim capacity before taking on the role permanently in October 2020. He joined from AMA Group where he held the same role for three years.

He's also previously worked at La Trobe University, OnCard, and PwC, among others.

"During his tenure, Ashley has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's financial position, driving operational efficiencies, and supporting strategic growth initiatives," Pacific Current Group said.

A search is already underway for Killick's successor, it confirmed.

Meantime, the fund manager will also farewell non-executive director Gilles Guérin, who is retiring from the board at the end of September.

He's been on the board since December 2014.

"His deep industry and investment expertise, sound judgment, and unwavering commitment to good governance have been instrumental in guiding the company through various phases of its development since listing..." the group said.

It added that the board is considering its structure and composition in light of Guérin's retirement.

Read more: Pacific Current GroupAshley KillickGilles GuérinAMA Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pacific Current FUM, earnings lower in FY25
Pacific Current Group appoints new chair
CFS awards global equities mandate
Pennybacker boosts Pacific Current FUM
GQG raises $145m for private markets fund
Pacific Current sees profits up 24%
Janus Henderson to buy private credit manager Victory Park Capital
Pacific Current sells European boutique
GQG completes acquisition of three boutiques
Pacific Current sells stake in investment firm to Goldman Sachs

Editor's Choice

UniSuper hires from Lonsec

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $155 billion super fund is welcoming a new manager, investment solutions and research.

Schroder urges 'open dialogue' with government

ELIZA BAVIN
AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder says the government and super funds should come together to better balance risks.

Iress confirms new chief executive

ELIZA BAVIN
Iress has locked in a chief executive to take over the role from Marcus Price, who has stepped down effective immediately.

RBA 'alert' to impact of tech on the economy: Bullock

ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock said the central bank is paying close attention to how adopting and investing in technology could impact the economy.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media