Ownership changes spur upheaval in unit trust sector

Fund managers that were recently acquired or have undergone significant structural changes are seeing massive outflows within their unit trust business to the tune of $21 billion.

According to Rainmaker's Benchmarking research note, an interesting trend has emerged among institutional investors pulling money out of active fund managers that were subject to structural changes since the Banking Royal Commission.

Some of the investment managers with the largest negative net flows were spun out of the large wealth managers owned by Australia's largest banks and then divested in the wake of the scandals exposed by the Royal Commission, Rainmaker said.

As an example, AMP Capital's remaining unit trusts have lost around $1.9 billion in net flows in the year to March.

"A significant amount of unit trust assets and management rights have been transferred to other investment managers. These are not counted as net flows as some of the transactions have not been finalised and the assets have not been "lost" to the unit trust industry," Rainmaker said.

First Sentier, the manager with the largest net outflows of $12.6 billion, is a good example. It is currently owned by Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group but was previously called Colonial First State Global Asset Management when it was owned by the Commonwealth Bank.

CBA sold CFSGAM for $4.2 billion in 2019 as part of demerging its asset management, mortgage broking and wealth businesses following the Royal Commission.

In terms of recent acquisitions, Pendal Group, which lost $5.2 billion, folded into Perpetual this year. It was previously part of BT Investment Management, which in turn was part-owned by Westpac.

"Perpetual itself has seen significant negative funds flows from its unit trusts, losing 60% of its $1.7 billion total in the June 2022 quarter," Rainmaker said.

Other managers that lost significant amounts in their unit trusts were Magellan ($5.5bn), Ardea ($3.5bn) and Platinum ($2.7bn) because of disappointing performance.

Vanguard lost $3.1 billion from its unit trust business but had positive net flows of around $4.5 billion into its suite of ETPs.

Rainmaker's database calculated $582 billion in unit trusts and $123 billion in ETPs (based on a sample of open unit trusts) representing a ratio of 4.7. Three years ago, the ratio was 9.3.