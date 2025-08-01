Overcoming the three-body problem in advice

Financial advisers have heard how an active, factor-based approach can help eliminate the three-body problem in financial advice.

In 1867, Sir Isaac Newton identified the three-body problem. Relating to the laws of gravity, he found that it's impossible to predict the motion of three bodies of similar mass; they cannot be controlled indefinitely and, at some point, one or all the bodies will veer off course or spin out of control.

In financial advice, the three components that make up the three-body problem are the financial plan, human emotions and the investment portfolio.

When something goes wrong in the markets, how a client responds can derail even the best-laid plans, Innova Asset Management business development manager John Li told the Financial Standard Advisers Big Day Out (ABDO) on the Central Coast today.

Focusing on behavioural finance, Li explained that the human brain can process an average of 11 million bits of information per second. However, the conscious brain can only process about 50, and when there's market volatility, rational thinking can often go out the window, and confirmation bias and herding behaviour come to the fore alongside feelings around loss aversion.

As an example, Li looked to the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), when the S&P500 fell 57% between September 2007 and late March 2009. US households lost US$16.4 trillion; about 20% of household wealth.

Further, using Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis data, Innova deputy portfolio manager and senior investment analyst Rafio Khan demonstrated that between 1951 and 2023, US households typically increased allocations to equities at the top of the market before every major market event, including the 1970 oil crisis, dot com bubble and the GFC. They also reduced their allocations at the bottom each time.

"Buying and selling at the wrong times, the value destructive behaviour happened over and over again, every single cycle," Khan said.

"And if that's not bad enough, between 1980 and 1990 after the oil crisis, the S&P500 rallied 347%. In that time, US households' allocation to their share market remained almost flat. They were sidelined in one of the greatest rallies because of fears around a 1970 repeat."

It would take an estimated 23 years to recover an equivalent 347% real return, Khan said.

Right now, the level of volatility in the current environment is similar to market events of the past, Khan said, making it ripe for active risk management across asset classes.

"If you believe in American exceptionalism, and that American consumers, businesses, economies are going to benefit from this then you want active management to pick the sectors and stocks that will benefit," he said.

Valuations must also be considered, with valuations currently being dominated by the mega-cap end of town in both Australia and the US.

"The Mag 7 tech stocks in the US, and in Australia it's the greatest bank of all time, Commonwealth Bank. These guys are dominating valuations, and in your portfolios, if you thought you were diversifying with US and Aussie equities, you might actually be duplicating risk... you have to dig deeper," Khan said.

For Innova, the key to success in such an environment is to introduce risk-return numbers every single month across multiple factors, timeframes and asset classes.

"Everything from the east to the west, broken down into multiple factors - growth, value, duration - across one-year, three-years, 10 years... It's almost like a three-dimensional view of portfolio construction," he said.

"When we produce those numbers, they all come with errors. We know that when these errors are very high, that's a signal for us to diversify more and lower conviction. When they're very low, that's a signal for us to lower diversification but increase conviction...

"You can't always be diversified - because correlations and concentrations are always changing, so what was diversifying your portfolios three years ago might not be doing the same today."