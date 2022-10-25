Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 25 OCT 2022   12:07PM

A firm's ability to outsource could be the difference between future success or failure, according to Northern Trust's head of global strategic solutions Gary Paulin.

Speaking with Financial Standard, London-based Paulin said that while outsourcing moves used to just be about cost, the narrative is now changing, becoming more about creating a new operating model that's more future fit, more resilient, and that gives more enhanced capabilities.

"Right now, the global financial services industry is facing asset volatility, the likes of which it hasn't for a very long time, and that is causing many to think about whether they've got the right operating models to withstand the types of volatility we're going through," Paulin said.

"Particularly in the UK and in the US, firms are asking, 'How do we scale? How do we improve our scale economics?'"

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

According to Paulin, there's only a couple of ways to do that - the first, being consolidation or secondly, to dramatically decrease the cost base.

"In the UK, a lot of firms are realising that they need to become more capital light," Paulin said.

"The simplest way of doing that is by renting fixed cost infrastructure of a scale provider. So, we're seeing more and more firms looking internally at their core expertise, for example, the IP, the clever people, the clever systems, and the management control around that.

Therefore, they're outsourcing a lot of the highly capital intensive, low value added parts to hyperscale providers, and then renting those activities back as a service."

Outsourcing, Paulin said, moves a lot of the firm's fixed cost infrastructure onto a variable cost, so that they've got an ability to manipulate the cost base when faced with excess volatility.

It brings with it margin resiliency, he said, which is very important, especially in a volatile environment.

"The second thing it brings is more agility and agility is critical, especially if you look forward and you think right there's going to be more of these unforeseen events," he said.

"The third thing is that you get infinite scalability, so that you can grow, your firm can grow, but your costs don't (because the costs are borne by the scale provider the asset service).

"The fourth thing, which is particularly important in a post-covid world, is that you gain resiliency."

Paulin said that in a post-COVID environment, there is a huge emphasis placed on operational resiliency and business continuity.

"Firms are now being forced to carry a lot more cover, because there seems to be a switch from focusing on efficiency at all costs to resiliency. It's no longer just in time, it's just in case," he said.

"It means more inventory, it means more cover, it means having more staff just in case these events happen. That's a huge cost at a time when margins are already under pressure. So, being able to outsource that to these large scale providers, who can carry far more excess capacity, and therefore can staff for when you've got a peak in demand or if - heaven forbid - there's another pandemic, you can rely on your scale provider to provide for that on a variable cost.

"I think it's a far more proactive response to margin pressure than what it was traditionally perceived as."

Providing a metaphor, Paulin said that the best way to think of outsourcing in the financial services industry is to look at technology.

"The journey that cloud computing has gone on over the past 20 years is amazing," Paulin said.

"Twenty years ago, the thought of having your compute and storage capacity off premises, it was just not considered. Now it's kind of de rigueur - everyone's doing it.

"I think that's the same journey you're going see with outsourcing. I think, more and more asset managers are going to rely more heavily on their asset services, focus more on the things that they can control, which is their IP, and outsource everything else."

Read more: Northern TrustGary PaulinFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Members stick with dud super funds
Link seeks to offload Fund Solutions
Household Capital partners with Genworth
Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses
Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF
More consolidation is needed, says Diverger chief
Acquisitions underpin WT Financial Group results
Time to throw out the antiquated lifetime annuity mindset
Burgeoning challenges of the advice industry: Padua
The untold story of adviser education

Editor's Choice

KKR, Mubadala in $1.6bn APAC partnership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
KKR and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company are exploring private credit co-investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against BPS Financial (BPS).

Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust

CHLOE WALKER
A firm's ability to outsource could be the difference between future success or failure, according to Northern Trust's head of global strategic solutions Gary Paulin.

Carlyle names local private equity lead

ANDREW MCKEAN
Carlyle has appointed industry veteran Geoff Hutchinson as managing director and head of private equity in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.