Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust

A firm's ability to outsource could be the difference between future success or failure, according to Northern Trust's head of global strategic solutions Gary Paulin.

Speaking with Financial Standard, London-based Paulin said that while outsourcing moves used to just be about cost, the narrative is now changing, becoming more about creating a new operating model that's more future fit, more resilient, and that gives more enhanced capabilities.

"Right now, the global financial services industry is facing asset volatility, the likes of which it hasn't for a very long time, and that is causing many to think about whether they've got the right operating models to withstand the types of volatility we're going through," Paulin said.

"Particularly in the UK and in the US, firms are asking, 'How do we scale? How do we improve our scale economics?'"

According to Paulin, there's only a couple of ways to do that - the first, being consolidation or secondly, to dramatically decrease the cost base.

"In the UK, a lot of firms are realising that they need to become more capital light," Paulin said.

"The simplest way of doing that is by renting fixed cost infrastructure of a scale provider. So, we're seeing more and more firms looking internally at their core expertise, for example, the IP, the clever people, the clever systems, and the management control around that.

Therefore, they're outsourcing a lot of the highly capital intensive, low value added parts to hyperscale providers, and then renting those activities back as a service."

Outsourcing, Paulin said, moves a lot of the firm's fixed cost infrastructure onto a variable cost, so that they've got an ability to manipulate the cost base when faced with excess volatility.

It brings with it margin resiliency, he said, which is very important, especially in a volatile environment.

"The second thing it brings is more agility and agility is critical, especially if you look forward and you think right there's going to be more of these unforeseen events," he said.

"The third thing is that you get infinite scalability, so that you can grow, your firm can grow, but your costs don't (because the costs are borne by the scale provider the asset service).

"The fourth thing, which is particularly important in a post-covid world, is that you gain resiliency."

Paulin said that in a post-COVID environment, there is a huge emphasis placed on operational resiliency and business continuity.

"Firms are now being forced to carry a lot more cover, because there seems to be a switch from focusing on efficiency at all costs to resiliency. It's no longer just in time, it's just in case," he said.

"It means more inventory, it means more cover, it means having more staff just in case these events happen. That's a huge cost at a time when margins are already under pressure. So, being able to outsource that to these large scale providers, who can carry far more excess capacity, and therefore can staff for when you've got a peak in demand or if - heaven forbid - there's another pandemic, you can rely on your scale provider to provide for that on a variable cost.

"I think it's a far more proactive response to margin pressure than what it was traditionally perceived as."

Providing a metaphor, Paulin said that the best way to think of outsourcing in the financial services industry is to look at technology.

"The journey that cloud computing has gone on over the past 20 years is amazing," Paulin said.

"Twenty years ago, the thought of having your compute and storage capacity off premises, it was just not considered. Now it's kind of de rigueur - everyone's doing it.

"I think that's the same journey you're going see with outsourcing. I think, more and more asset managers are going to rely more heavily on their asset services, focus more on the things that they can control, which is their IP, and outsource everything else."