Otivo launches AI-powered advice tool

Otivo has launched a new AI-powered advice tool that will give Australians "licensed financial advice" named Ask Otivo.

The digital advice platform said the two-way, real-time advice tool is Australia's first AI-powered platform that will provide personalised, regulated, and compliant financial advice.

The platform itself will act as the licensed financial adviser and can provide real-time advice, based on the users' personal financial information that they have input into the system. After issuing, a Statement of Advice (SoA) will be created.

Ask Otivo is powered by Otivo's advice engine, which it said has been refined over nine years and vetted by KPMG.

The AI-powered feature ensures every response is catalogued and automatically audited by Otivo.

Otivo chief information officer Nathan Isterling told Financial Standard the new tool is available to Otivo users - excluding Colonial First State - as part of its offering.

Isterling said the tool will provide a SoA after every interaction to ensure the tool is compliant with regulatory requirements.

"Ask Otivo will stick to the advice that is given inside of the SoA, and we record all the information," he said.

"We've really tested this, and we have a real time auditing process which goes over the answers and actually uses another AI to determine whether a message should be flagged or not. Then a human follows up on those replies made by the AI. So, we have an automated process, plus a human process which reviews any sort of flagged information."

Isterling said this is not a chatbot offering generic advice but a trusted, compliant digital financial adviser that responds in real-time, addressing the exact financial concerns of each individual.

"We know Australians are consuming financial advice online, be it through social media or forums, but the issue is this information is unregulated, unverified, misleading, and not personalised to their financial situation," he said.

"Australians deserve better and Ask Otivo delivers an entirely new experience. It provides Australians with a two-way conversation that is licensed, regulated, and tailored to their personal financial needs, something that has been missing from digital advice until now."

Ask Otivo can provide advice on optimising superannuation investments, managing contributions, salary sacrifice, retirement planning, mortgage management, and debt advice.