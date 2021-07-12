Ord Minnett appoints state lead

Ord Minnett named a new state manager for Queensland who will also act as a senior investment adviser.

David Lane joins the firm from Pitcher Partners where he spent over 11 years as a director of wealth management, a unit he established and led in 2010.

Lane's career began in stockbroking as a SEATS Operator and became Queensland manager for Salomon Smith Barney where he helped grow the business in Brisbane and the Gold Coast before assuming a full-time role as an adviser.

Ord Minnett head of private wealth George Deva said: "David will bring to Ord Minnett, a depth of wealth management and advice experience, which will serve to complement our growth trajectory in Queensland whilst maintaining our history of advice and service excellence to our private wealth clients."

Lane commented: "I am truly excited about joining Ords Minnett and I feel very privileged to be given the opportunity to lead Ord Minnett's wealth management business in Queensland."

"I have always respected the Ord Minnett business and have been impressed by the adoption of new technology and innovative thinking while retaining a respect for the heritage of the business," he said.

Lane has featured in the Barron's Top 100 Australian Financial Advisers list in 2020 and 2021.