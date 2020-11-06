Ord Minnett acquires E.L. & C. Baillieu

Ord Minnett has acquired E.L. & C. Baillieu for an undisclosed amount in what it describes as "a highly welcomed strategic move".

Announced yesterday, Ord Minnett said the acquisition will strengthen it as one of Australia's largest, independent private wealth firms.

"We felt this acquisition was a strong strategic and cultural fit with Ord Minnett," Ord Minnett chief executive Karl Morris said.

"The combination of E.L. & C. Baillieu's brand heritage and history, private stockbroking business, its adviser network, its client-base and operational synergies will cement Ords as a respected Australian wealth brand.

"The scale benefits and self-clearing of the two businesses will allow us to be leaders in financial advice. This new amalgamation can only serve to benefit Australian investors and our clients for many more generations to come. We look forward to working with the E.L. & C. Baillieu team."

Chair of E.L. & C. Baillieu Jo Dawson said, after running an independent and successful process since June this year, she is delighted to announce the shareholders of E.L. & C. Baillieu voted in favour of the transaction.

"The transaction will bring together two of Australia's longest standing stockbroking firms, and provide many exciting opportunities for our clients and staff," Dawson said.

"Having received strong interest from the stockbroking community, Ord Minnett were determined to be the perfect fit for our business and I believe that the combination of the two firms will position E.L. & C. Baillieu well for the structural changes transforming our industry. Our advisers and staff are looking forward to what will be an exciting time ahead."

The integration of both firms is set to take place over the next 12 months and E.L. & C. Baillieu will continue to operate under its name, however will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Ord Minnett.

The news comes after Ord Minnett recently bought back IOOF's 70% stake in its business for $115 million.

IOOF announced the completion of the sale and confirmed the buyer was a consortium of investors led by current Ord Minnett executives.

IOOF announced it was divesting its stake in Ord Minnett back in June last year. Ord Minnett has around $10 billion in funds under advice and 242 advisers.