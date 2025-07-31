Newspaper icon
Orbis Investments recruits top marketing executive

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 31 JUL 2025   1:31PM

With fresh ambitions to grow its advised retail investor base, $72 billion fund manager Orbis Investments appoints a highly-credentialed marketing executive to its fold.

Sarah Bunning, who just last month was the marketing director at Capital Group, moves to Orbis as head of marketing in Australia. Set up in 1989, Orbis is a contrarian global equity manager with 10 offices globally.

In her new role, Bunning will join the Orbis Australia executive committee and will jointly report to Clay Hagland, global head of marketing, and Eric Marais, head of client - Australia.

Prior to joining Orbis, Bunning was the marketing director at Capital Group for more than seven years, responsible for the marketing function and brand across adviser, wholesale, and institutional channels for Australia.

She has also held senior marketing roles with SuperConcepts, AMP and Perpetual.

"Sarah's appointment demonstrates our commitment to helping Australian investors understand the unique role Orbis can play in a portfolio, especially those seeking genuine diversification. We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the team," said Jason Ciccolallo, managing director of Orbis Australia.

Ciccolallo said Bunning will be instrumental in the business as it ramps up its adviser offering in global equity, emerging markets equity and real return strategies.

"I'm thrilled to join the Orbis team at such a pivotal time of growth. It's an exciting opportunity to help further elevate the Orbis brand in Australia," she said in a statement.

Bunning joined the group on July 28.

