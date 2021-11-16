Orbis Australia announces leadership changes

Orbis Investment Advisory, the contrarian global asset manager and sister company of Allan Gray Australia, has today announced the appointment of Jenny Josling as chair of the company, after almost 15 years at the helm as managing director.

Jason Ciccolallo will take over as managing director, having worked closely with Josling over the past 13 years as head of distribution.

Josling will continue as a director on the board of the global company, Orbis Holdings Limited, which oversees $51 billion in funds under management, $14.5 billion of which is from Australian institutional and retail funds.

Josling congratulated Ciccolallo for his instrumental role in building and managing many of Orbis Australia's institutional partnerships since joining in 2008.

"He is well respected in the industry, and we are very fortunate to have someone of his calibre taking Orbis Australia forward," Josling said.

Commenting on his appointment, Ciccolallo said: "I am looking forward to assuming the leadership of Orbis Australia and continuing to directly support our clients."

"The calibre of the global investment team is exceptional, and our diverse geographical presence creates an advantage for our Australian clients.

"It is a privilege to be in a position to continue to offer our capabilities to Australian investors."

Orbis Australia has built solid, long-term institutional partnerships in Australia since bringing its flagship global equities offering to institutional clients in 2005.

In that time, institutional client assets have grown to $13.7 billion under management. The offering was extended to retail clients in 2016 with funds growing to almost $800 million since then.