Superannuation
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 19 JAN 2021   12:41PM

David Orford's Optimum Pensions has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Generation Life to bring its retirement income product to the market.

Generation Life will manufacture, administer, market and distribute an investment-linked pension or annuity for Optimum Pensions.

The agreement has a five-year exclusivity agreement, which may be extended for another five years subject to meeting sales and marketing related hurdles.

"Generation Life has a proven track record of working with financial advisers in delivering tax effective investment products providing investors with increased returns and better tax outcomes. We are delighted to now partner with Optimum Pensions," Generation Life chief executive Grant Hackett said.

"We are now delighted to partner with Optimum Pensions. Together, we will deliver an innovative lifetime annuity that will help Australian live a more stress-free retirement - knowing that they won't run out of money..."

GDG will release further details of the Optimum product in February with half-year results. The launch is slated for late this year.

GDG has appointed ANZ's former head of wrap and self-managed superannuation Patrick Clarke as the general manager, retirement solutions.

David Orford is the former co-founder of superannuation administration company, Financial Synergy, which was sold to IRESS for about $90 million in September 2016.

A year later, in 2017, Orford developed a white-labelled solution for superannuation funds called the Real Lifetime Pension which aims for a higher rate than traditional pensions, while adding an insurer to take on the longevity risk. The GDG product is an investment-linked lifetime annuity.

"We are pleased to announce that Optimum Pensions has signed an agreement with Generation Life to work closely together to bring a new lifetime annuity to the Australian market," Optimum Pensions managing director David Orford said.

"At Optimum Pensions we started the journey to develop better retirement income options for Australians and this solution will allow the growing number of retirees to have more confidence to manage their finances, so that they will not run out of money in retirement and have a more relaxed and enjoyable lifestyle," Orford said.

"Using Optimum Pension's team's expertise, we will work with Generation Life to launch a practical solution to tackle pension complexity in a simple manner."

GDG reported $59 million in net inflows for the December quarter, and had $1.49 billion in total funds under management.

The FUM for Lonsec's listed investment solutions division increased from $431 million to $1.3 billion between October 13 acquisition and December end. The 51% increase was "significantly higher than forecast", GDG said in ASX filings.

