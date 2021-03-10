OpenMarkets raises $10m, moves up ranks

OpenMarkets is set to list later this year, having secured $10 million in a pre-IPO fund raise as it overtook CMC Markets as second-largest retail broker in Australia.

Now trailing only CommSec, OpenMarkets says feedback from investors in the oversubscribed round, which comprised largely top-tier institutions and high-net-worth investors, highlights confidence in the growth multiplier OpenMarkets Group's (OMG) strategy and API stacks enables.

The $10 million will go towards marketing and technology initiatives to accelerate growth, OpenMarkets chief executive Ivan Tchourilov said.

"Financial markets have experienced a massive injection of energy and capital flows in recent years, especially with the influx of online traders who want rapid access to markets via digital and more affordable channels," he said.

"This type of access is exactly what we provide for partners like SelfWealth, Superhero, Marketech, Stockspot, and Six Park, that all use our open APIs to connect to the markets via our wholesale platform."

He said OpenMarkets is well-positioned to connect its partners to the growing B2C retail trading audience, while also offering products and services itself.

"The reason low-cost trading is possible in Australia is due to OMG fundamentally changing the industry by lowering the cost base," Tchourilov said.

"We have achieved this through a combination of developing our own cutting-edge technology to automate more cumbersome parts of the system and integrating the trading and wealth management process end to end. We are about removing the friction."

The opportunities OpenMarkets' offering presents to global fintechs looking to tap into the Australian market are significant, he added.

"This was all reflected in the interest we received in this considerably oversubscribed pre-IPO round. We appreciate the support of the Australian capital markets so far," he said.

"We are now focused on preparing the company for IPO and are excited about delivering strong returns for our investors."

OMG services over 180,000 accounts, clearing more than $50 billion in annualised volume. From February 2020 to February 2021, monthly trading volume increased 228%, OpenMarkets said, while funds under administration went up 111% in the year to March.