NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
OpenMarkets raises $10m, moves up ranks
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   10:35AM

OpenMarkets is set to list later this year, having secured $10 million in a pre-IPO fund raise as it overtook CMC Markets as second-largest retail broker in Australia.

Now trailing only CommSec, OpenMarkets says feedback from investors in the oversubscribed round, which comprised largely top-tier institutions and high-net-worth investors, highlights confidence in the growth multiplier OpenMarkets Group's (OMG) strategy and API stacks enables.

The $10 million will go towards marketing and technology initiatives to accelerate growth, OpenMarkets chief executive Ivan Tchourilov said.

"Financial markets have experienced a massive injection of energy and capital flows in recent years, especially with the influx of online traders who want rapid access to markets via digital and more affordable channels," he said.

"This type of access is exactly what we provide for partners like SelfWealth, Superhero, Marketech, Stockspot, and Six Park, that all use our open APIs to connect to the markets via our wholesale platform."

He said OpenMarkets is well-positioned to connect its partners to the growing B2C retail trading audience, while also offering products and services itself.

"The reason low-cost trading is possible in Australia is due to OMG fundamentally changing the industry by lowering the cost base," Tchourilov said.

"We have achieved this through a combination of developing our own cutting-edge technology to automate more cumbersome parts of the system and integrating the trading and wealth management process end to end. We are about removing the friction."

The opportunities OpenMarkets' offering presents to global fintechs looking to tap into the Australian market are significant, he added.

"This was all reflected in the interest we received in this considerably oversubscribed pre-IPO round. We appreciate the support of the Australian capital markets so far," he said.

"We are now focused on preparing the company for IPO and are excited about delivering strong returns for our investors."

OMG services over 180,000 accounts, clearing more than $50 billion in annualised volume. From February 2020 to February 2021, monthly trading volume increased 228%, OpenMarkets said, while funds under administration went up 111% in the year to March.

Read more: CMC MarketsOpenMarkets GroupIvan TchourilovCommSecMarketechSelfWealthStockspotSuperhero
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC drags CommSec to court
NSW economic performance slips: CommSec
Superhero to launch super fund
SelfWealth launches US trading
Tasmania remains best performing state: CommSec
Bell Direct hires for new service
Superhero sets eyes on managed accounts
Superhero nabs new recruits
AMP tops worst-performing super funds list
It's not a bird or a plane; it's a new trading platform
Editor's Choice
QSuper unveils retirement income product
KARREN VERGARA
QSuper has officially launched its new product to meet the increasing demand for guaranteed retirement income well ahead of the federal government's mandate.
Boutique buys back Montgomery stake
KANIKA SOOD
A global long/short equities boutique is branching out on its own, as it buys back Montgomery's stake in its business.
Challenger names new head of life unit
KARREN VERGARA
Challenger has named a new chief executive for its life business to replace Chris Plater who left the role at the end of 2020.
AMP Capital Ethical Leaders dropped by another super fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Another super fund has axed AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund as the sole manager of its socially responsible option, citing liquidity concerns and negative press.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Financial Executive Women
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jlKm3bye